Inver Park failed to reward support on his first start for George Boughey (he had previously been trained by Mick Quinn) but he shaped with promise at Windsor and is one to keep in mind for next time.

Inver Park, making his first start since last October, had to settle for second behind a rival who had the benefit of a recent run under her belt, but the way he stuck to his task inside the final furlong was encouraging.

Boughey has made an excellent start to his training career and it would be a surprise were he unable to conjure some improvement out of Inver Park.