Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Inver Park failed to reward support on his first start for George Boughey (he had previously been trained by Mick Quinn) but he shaped with promise at Windsor and is one to keep in mind for next time.
Inver Park, making his first start since last October, had to settle for second behind a rival who had the benefit of a recent run under her belt, but the way he stuck to his task inside the final furlong was encouraging.
Boughey has made an excellent start to his training career and it would be a surprise were he unable to conjure some improvement out of Inver Park.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.