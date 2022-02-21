Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Equus Dreamer had put in a laboured display when fourth at Bangor last time but he went with more zest in first-time cheekpieces at Carlisle on Monday, producing a much sharper round of jumping.

Equus Dreamer, who had also been given a wind operation since disappointing at Bangor, had to settle for second at Carlisle but he was only edged out close home by a progressive rival who was completing a hat-trick and is still unexposed as a staying chaser.

This performance shows that Equus Dreamer also remains one to be positive about in staying chases, and there could still be more to come from this pointing graduate after only three starts over fences under Rules.