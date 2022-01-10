Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This was a steadily-run novice hurdle which largely went to script as Jpr One justified odds-on favouritism in the style of a useful performer, steadily drawing clear from two out to win by six and a half lengths with plenty in hand.

Of the rest, Tango Tara also showed plenty of promise on his debut under Rules to fill the runner-up spot. Successful on his sole outing in points 14 months earlier, he was sent straight to the front by Harry Cobden and, though left behind by the winner in the straight, it was encouraging how well he stuck to his task to finish a clear second.

By Kayf Tara and a half-brother to the useful hurdler/chaser Rapper, Tango Tara certainly has plenty to recommend him on pedigree and he is in the right hands to go on improving with this experience under his belt.

There is no better trainer than Paul Nicholls when it comes to placing horses as well, so it will be a surprise if Tango Tara isn’t found a suitable opportunity to go one better in the coming weeks.