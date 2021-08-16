Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

DRAGOON SPRINGS had to settle for a minor role at Lingfield on Monday, finishing a four-length fourth, but he looked set to play a much bigger role on the turn for home as he was travelling best and narrowly ahead of the eventual winner, Waikiki Waves, with the pair a few lengths clear of the remainder.

Dragoon Springs was still upsides Waikiki Waves at the second-last, but, stepping up a couple of furlongs in trip, he didn't see things out as strongly in the stamina-sapping conditions and was ultimately beaten around four lengths.

The strength with which the lightly raced Dragoon Springs travelled suggests that he's a well-handicapped horse and he will be one to note when there is less emphasis on stamina.