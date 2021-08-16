Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

By Timeform
16:14 · MON December 20, 2021

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

DRAGOON SPRINGS

Fourth, 2m7f handicap hurdle, Lingfield, Monday 20 December

DRAGOON SPRINGS had to settle for a minor role at Lingfield on Monday, finishing a four-length fourth, but he looked set to play a much bigger role on the turn for home as he was travelling best and narrowly ahead of the eventual winner, Waikiki Waves, with the pair a few lengths clear of the remainder.

Dragoon Springs was still upsides Waikiki Waves at the second-last, but, stepping up a couple of furlongs in trip, he didn't see things out as strongly in the stamina-sapping conditions and was ultimately beaten around four lengths.

The strength with which the lightly raced Dragoon Springs travelled suggests that he's a well-handicapped horse and he will be one to note when there is less emphasis on stamina.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

