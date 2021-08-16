Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Son of The Somme failed to make an impact in three starts over hurdles last season, but he proved a totally different proposition when making his handicap debut at Doncaster on Friday, offering plenty to work on despite coming up agonisingly short. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, Son of The Somme travelled strongly and began to make steady headway whilst yet to be asked for his effort on the home turn. Still he had plenty of ground to make up when shaken up after three out and it’s to his credit that he was ultimately beaten just a neck, staying on relentlessly in the straight to be nearest at the finish. Son of The Somme was the only horse to make any significant inroads on the front-running winner, Ginger du Val, and it’s entirely possible that he would have won but for jumping left at the final two flights. In any case, Son of The Somme is unlikely go up much for this run and there is little doubt he is up to winning races from a lowly base, particularly with longer trips still to explore (raced exclusively at around two and a half miles).

There were just seven horses in this useful handicap, but there was no shortage of positive profiles, and there's a chance this makes for really strong form, with obvious reasons why the first four - each one progressive and in top hands - will be of interest again. The one who caught the eye most, though, was Guernesey, who travelled notably well throughout and looked the likeliest winner before blundering the last. Admittedly, the winner was very strong at the finish, so there is no guarantee Guernesey would have won, but he is most definitely a progressive horse. He is set for a rise in the weights - he was turned out quickly before being reassessed - but he is sure to be of interest next time even from a revised mark.

The winner, Skycutter, was all the rage in the betting ahead of the race, and duly got the job done with the minimum of fuss despite jumping out to his right on occasions. He looks a good prospect and seems sure to go on to better things, but so does the runner-up, Patient Dream, who was ridden much more patiently on his hurdling debut. Patient Dream can also boast useful form on the Flat like Skycutter, and he moved into the race very stylishly on the home turn having been settled in mid-division. He made smooth headway approaching the third-last and looked threatening before a blunder two from home all but ended his chance. Patient Dream wasn’t knocked about afterwards but still stayed on well to finish second and he’ll surely improve for this initial experience. He is up to winning races in this sphere.

This looks solid form for the grade, the two last-time-out winners dominating both the betting beforehand and the race itself, pulling well clear of the remainder. The runner-up, Kaphumor, was unlucky to bump into one who is clearly thriving at present, and remains one to be positive about. He proved a different proposition when making a winning start for these connections at Hexham earlier this month, and judged by this performance he looks a banker to win more staying handicaps this season. Kaphumor was briefly outpaced when the winner was sent for home some way out, but rallied well between the final two fences to close the gap, and was still closing all the way to the line. He is just the type his new yard will excel with this season and this lightly-raced five-year-old is open to further improvement after just four starts over fences.

Sid's Annie had shaped with promise when runner-up on debut at Kempton last month and she again caught the eye at Chelmsford, making good headway in the straight from an unpromising position. Sid's Annie was only fifth at Chelmsford but she shaped better than the result would suggest having been held up and forced wide on the home turn in a race where it paid to race prominently. She never threatened to get involved but the way she hit the line suggests that she has plenty of untapped potential and is capable of better under more favourable circumstances. Both of Sid's Annie's runs have come over seven furlongs but, given her pedigree and strength in the finish, she will be suited by at least a mile.