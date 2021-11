Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

No Ordinary Joe was taking a significant step up in class in the Greatwood Hurdle having won a couple of novices at Southwell and Worcester in the spring, but he looked at home in this high-end company. No Ordinary Joe was fresh on his first start since May and tanked his way into the lead on the long run to the second flight. He was a bit too keen for his own good, but he impressed with his athletic jumping technique, and he was still going well as the field took the second-last at the bottom of the hill. West Cork loomed up travelling powerfully on the turn for home, but No Ordinary Joe dug in and still held every chance, jumping the final flight only half a length down. He tried to rally up the hill but could find no extra inside the final half-furlong, his earlier exertions perhaps telling, while challenging towards the centre of the course may also have been a disadvantage. That was only No Ordinary Joe's fourth start over hurdles, and his first in handicaps, so he deserves plenty of credit for launching such a bold bid in a competitive event. He can land a valuable handicap.

Solo Saxophone had bounced back from a spell in the doldrums to win for the fifth time on the Flat for Ben Haslam when successful at Newmarket a fortnight ago and, despite being notably easy to back, he shaped encouragingly here on his first start over hurdles for more than two years. This was his first start over hurdles for his current stable, having previously been with Dan Skelton, and he looks capable of going one better from this sort of mark another day, especially in a race that’s run at a better gallop than this one was given that he typically comes from off the pace. Patiently ridden as usual, he made headway under pressure from two out and stayed on to take second close home, four and a half lengths behind the winner Earlofthecotswolds. Solo Saxophone is a stayer on the Flat, and it’s worth noting that he has form up to three miles over hurdles.

Gelino Bello looked promising in bumpers last season and made a deep impression when bolting up on hurdling debut at Aintree last month, producing a very eye-catching visual performance which was backed up by an excellent timefigure. It was therefore no surprise Paul Nicholls quickly stepped him up in grade and he went into today's race with the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, which indicated that he was open to significant improvement. Although he didn't improve markedly on the bare figures, there is still reason to be positive about him moving forward, as he once again travelled through the race like a smart horse and impressed with how quick he was at his hurdles. Gelino Bello was bumped into by the winner on landing over the final flight and, while that probably had no bearing on the result, it still was no help to his chances. He stayed on well enough on the run-in to beat the remainder comfortably and he remains a novice hurdler to be positive about, particularly when returned to a flatter track.

This wasn’t the strongest race of its type, but it went the way it was expected to with the odds-on winner who had the best form running out a comfortable winner. Don Alvaro’s stablemate also returned to form following a breathing operation to finish second, and will likely be making his mark back over fences soon, while Don Alvaro himself shaped well with one eye to the future. That was his third run over hurdles in relatively quick succession (all inside a month) and he appears to have been brought along with handicaps in mind, far from knocked about when left behind by the front two after the second-last but still coming home well in front of the remainder. Don Alvaro’s pedigree also points to him improving in the future, and he can’t be given too high of a handicap mark given what he’s achieved on the track. He could hardly be in better hands and is one to look out for next time, surely capable of better when the time allows.

The novice hurdle at Exeter on Thursday appealed as being a strong race as the betting was dominated by Luttrell Lad, who had finished runner-up in the Persian War, and I Am Maximus, who had beaten My Drogo in a Cheltenham bumper on his only previous start. Ultimately, both had to settle for minor honours behind JPR One, a newcomer for the resurgent Colin Tizzard, but it is still a race to view positively. Triple Trade, a stablemate of the winner, shaped with obvious promise in fourth, less than four lengths back, though getting so close in such a warm race won't do his handicap mark any favours. Judicial Law never threatened, finishing 19 lengths back in fifth, but it was an encouraging introduction on his first start for Jonjo O'Neill. Judicial Law had done well to win a Killarney bumper on his previous start for Louise Lyons, finding plenty to lead close home after being short of room, and he ought to find this hurdling experience aiding his development.

This was a strongly-run race and the eventual fourth, Rafferty, is better judged on his previous form at Market Rasen (has worked out well) as he wasn't helped by being hassled for the lead throughout. Of bigger interest next time, though, could be Fenrir Binding, who was incredibly well backed on his first start for new connections. He was picked up for £6,000 out of Samual Drinkwater's yard in May, and he was clearly expected to go close today. His chances were ruined by a serious error at the first fence which resulted in him being positioned too far back and having an almost impossible chance given the way the race panned out. Fenrir Binding stayed on well from the rear to finish third and, the weight of support behind him shouldn't be forgotten next time, new connections clearly feeling they have inherited a well-handicapped horse.

