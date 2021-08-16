Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train but there was a lot to like about Induno's return from over a year on the sidelines in the Fujitsu Handicap Hurdle. David Pipe's charge had been off the track since finishing fourth at last season's November Meeting, when all-the-rage in the market, and travelled sweetly for much of this contest. He made good headway early in the home straight and after being shaken up shortly after the second last, kept on nicely. He appeals as being on a winning mark at the moment and if connections get a clear run with him from here, his turn shouldn't be far away.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Paul Nicholls introduced a smart sort to win this race 12 months ago, and Thyme White looked very interesting before the race given how he shaped in some top handicaps over hurdles last season. He is every inch a chaser on looks, though, and Thyme White shaped with plenty of promise to finish runner-up to another good prospect - who had the benefit of a run - on his first start over fences. He was held up in the rear while the eventual winner was front rank for much of the race, but Thyme White travelled fluently through the race and jumped well in the main. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, and first for seven months, so naturally he is entitled to tighten up for the outing. There was nothing wrong with Thyme White's finishing effort, but he will perhaps be seen to better effect in a bigger field given how strongly he travels, and he is almost certainly on a good mark. He remains with the potential to progress out of handicaps, too, so is definitely one to look out for next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There were only four runners in this novices’ chase, but the form looks solid enough, the standard setter Emitom beaten only by one who took incredibly well to fences at the first attempt, and smart hurdler J’Ai Froid leaving the impression he will improve plenty for his initial experience over fences. J’Ai Froid was very progressive over hurdles last season, rattling off a relatively quick four-timer before finishing runner-up in a Grade 3 Handicap at Aintree on his final start. He found another chunk of improvement that day, just not good enough to beat an even better handicapped sort, and the third and fourth bolstered the form next time. He showed a clear aptitude for chasing on his first start for seven months, too, and seems sure to improve for the initial experience, a little slow and ponderous at some of his fences while also leaving the impression he needed the run in the closing stages. J’ai Froid represents a burgeoning yard, who shouldn’t be underestimated, and he looks a novice chaser to be positive about next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This handicap chase was perhaps not as strong as it looked on paper as Zhiguli and Soyouthinksoagain - the two with the best form over fences - were both disappointing. However, there's still some substance to the form and the winner, Fantastikas, was impressive on his first start over fences. Pemberley was no match for Fantastikas - a scopey, strong galloper who had the look of a better chaser than hurdler - but he stuck to his task well in second and is one to note when stepping up further in trip. Pemberley had shaped like a strong stayer when runner-up at Huntingdon when last seen 11 months ago and he again left that impression, keeping on well in the finish. He may be rising nine, but that was only his third start over fences and there is more to come when he tackles marathon events, while the return to softer conditions over the winter should also suit (registered his only win over hurdles on heavy ground).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Zabeel Champion, a smart Flat handicapper bought for 185,000 guineas, and Lydford, a dual winner on the Flat, are both exciting recruits to hurdling and unsurprisingly dominated the market and the finish on their hurdling debut at Leicester on Monday. First Angel came from a different background having graduated from points and bumpers, and it is to his credit that he got to within three lengths of a pair of talented performers at Leicester. First Angel made no impression on his hurdling debut at Wetherby last month, but that was a warm race and he clearly improved significantly for that experience, proving much more competitive at Leicester. He travelled nicely, made smooth headway and still held every chance jumping the last before finally cracking close home as the market leaders found extra. That was an encouraging performance - it was notable how he pulled 14 lengths clear of the third - and he may still have more to offer for Laura Morgan, who has impressed during her short training career.