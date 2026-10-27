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Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Sporting Life Plus
Wed October 28, 2026 · 1h ago

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

SASSICAIA

Fourth, 12f handicap, Catterick, Tuesday 27 October

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