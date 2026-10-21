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Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Sporting Life Plus
Thu October 22, 2026 · 3h ago

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday

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Runner-up, 7f novice stakes, Kempton, Wednesday 21 October

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