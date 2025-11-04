Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

A useful handicap, but the majority were fully exposed older horses and they were firmly put in their place by a couple of unexposed three-year-olds who took big steps forward on their handicap debuts.

Chancellor got back on the up following a break, but Sarab Star also emerged with plenty of credit, beaten only a neck. He had been through the sales ring since last seen, his trainer going to 200,000 guineas to keep him in the yard having previously raced in the Jaber Abdullah silks.

He showed plenty to why Jack Channon retains plenty of potential in him, given another positive ride, leading until headed only late in the day by another well-treated rival. That was just Sarab Star's fourth career starts and he's sure to improve further and win more races.