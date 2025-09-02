Menu icon
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Tue September 02, 2025 · 2h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

LUNAR MELODY

Fifth, 6f novice stakes, Carlisle, Monday 1 September

Definitely a more interesting novice than a fairly compressed finish might suggest, the favourite having to dig deep to see off a blend of improvers and newcomers, among them one that was a huge late gamble, while Lunar Melody back in fifth caught the eye.

Her sales price rose exponentially to €500,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she ran a race full of promise on debut, on the back foot immediately after a very slow start, but making up good ground after halfway to move into contention.

The ground she had to make up seemingly told in the closing stages, just unable to sustain her challenge, and she should improve sufficiently enough to take some beating next time in a similar event.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

