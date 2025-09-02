Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Definitely a more interesting novice than a fairly compressed finish might suggest, the favourite having to dig deep to see off a blend of improvers and newcomers, among them one that was a huge late gamble, while Lunar Melody back in fifth caught the eye.

Her sales price rose exponentially to €500,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she ran a race full of promise on debut, on the back foot immediately after a very slow start, but making up good ground after halfway to move into contention.

The ground she had to make up seemingly told in the closing stages, just unable to sustain her challenge, and she should improve sufficiently enough to take some beating next time in a similar event.