Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
LUNAR MELODY
Fifth, 6f novice stakes, Carlisle, Monday 1 September
Definitely a more interesting novice than a fairly compressed finish might suggest, the favourite having to dig deep to see off a blend of improvers and newcomers, among them one that was a huge late gamble, while Lunar Melody back in fifth caught the eye.
Her sales price rose exponentially to €500,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she ran a race full of promise on debut, on the back foot immediately after a very slow start, but making up good ground after halfway to move into contention.
The ground she had to make up seemingly told in the closing stages, just unable to sustain her challenge, and she should improve sufficiently enough to take some beating next time in a similar event.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.