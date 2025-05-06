Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Fifth, 5f handicap, Beverley, Monday 5 May

Tiriac was having just his second start for Paul Midgley and stepped up markedly from last month’s appearance to turn in an eye-catching effort dropped down to the minimum trip for the first time.

The outsider of his stable’s four runners at 50/1, Tiriac was steadied at the start and had to pick his way through in a typical Beverley sprint but made headway in the final furlong to be nearest at the finish and was only beaten a length or so in the end in fifth as his stablemates Hover On The Wind and Frank The Spark took the first two places.

Successful for Jack Channon this time last year at Windsor and York, Tiriac will benefit from a return to six furlongs and is one to note next time given he’s well treated on the pick of last season’s form.