Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue April 29, 2025 · 4h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SIGNCASTLE CITY

Runner-up, 7f handicap, Lingfield, Monday, 28 April

A well-contested handicap in which the finish was fought out by a pair that raced at near opposite ends of the field, and runner-up, Signcastle City, is the one to take out of the race.

He proved better than ever after eight months off, while he can also be marked up further on just his second all-weather start, still last turning for home but finishing his race in eye-catching fashion to be beaten just a neck.

Signcastle City almost reeled in the winner who got first run on him and he's one to be interested in next time on the back of this effort.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

