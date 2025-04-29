Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
SIGNCASTLE CITY
Runner-up, 7f handicap, Lingfield, Monday, 28 April
A well-contested handicap in which the finish was fought out by a pair that raced at near opposite ends of the field, and runner-up, Signcastle City, is the one to take out of the race.
He proved better than ever after eight months off, while he can also be marked up further on just his second all-weather start, still last turning for home but finishing his race in eye-catching fashion to be beaten just a neck.
Signcastle City almost reeled in the winner who got first run on him and he's one to be interested in next time on the back of this effort.
