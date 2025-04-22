Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday
CARNIVAL DAY
Fourth, 1½m handicap Epsom, Wednesday 22 April
Carnival Day progressed well towards the end of his three-year-old campaign, winning back-to-back handicaps at Brighton and Sandown, and he also looks set for a good season this time around based on the promise of his effort at Epsom.
The patiently-ridden Carnival Day didn't appear to handle the track as he hung left down the camber when asked for his effort, but he eventually got rolling and finished so strongly that he missed out on the runner-up spot by only half a length and a head.
His two wins last year were achieved at a mile and a quarter, but the way he saw this trip out proves he gets a mile and a half and will give connections more options. This effort also suggests that he remains on a fair and he's one to be interested in with a couple of runs under his belt already this year.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
CUSANO
Runner-up, 2m handicap hurdle, Plumpton, Monday 21 April
Cusano had been given a breathing operation since last seen and shaped encouragingly in a first-time tongue strap after seven months off since running poorly last autumn, doing his best work late on.
Held up, Cusano made headway before two out and was keeping on when hampered at the last before taking second in the final fifty yards, ten lengths behind winner Synchronist.
Cusano made the frame in his first four starts over hurdles last summer so looks likely to be out early again in the new season and looks well up to going one better before long. He’s Flat-bred with quite a speedy pedigree so is always likely to prove best at around two miles with the emphasis on speed.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.