Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Carnival Day progressed well towards the end of his three-year-old campaign, winning back-to-back handicaps at Brighton and Sandown, and he also looks set for a good season this time around based on the promise of his effort at Epsom.

The patiently-ridden Carnival Day didn't appear to handle the track as he hung left down the camber when asked for his effort, but he eventually got rolling and finished so strongly that he missed out on the runner-up spot by only half a length and a head.

His two wins last year were achieved at a mile and a quarter, but the way he saw this trip out proves he gets a mile and a half and will give connections more options. This effort also suggests that he remains on a fair and he's one to be interested in with a couple of runs under his belt already this year.