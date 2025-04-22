Menu icon
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Wed April 23, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

CARNIVAL DAY

Fourth, 1½m handicap Epsom, Wednesday 22 April

Carnival Day progressed well towards the end of his three-year-old campaign, winning back-to-back handicaps at Brighton and Sandown, and he also looks set for a good season this time around based on the promise of his effort at Epsom.

The patiently-ridden Carnival Day didn't appear to handle the track as he hung left down the camber when asked for his effort, but he eventually got rolling and finished so strongly that he missed out on the runner-up spot by only half a length and a head.

His two wins last year were achieved at a mile and a quarter, but the way he saw this trip out proves he gets a mile and a half and will give connections more options. This effort also suggests that he remains on a fair and he's one to be interested in with a couple of runs under his belt already this year.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

CUSANO

Runner-up, 2m handicap hurdle, Plumpton, Monday 21 April

Cusano had been given a breathing operation since last seen and shaped encouragingly in a first-time tongue strap after seven months off since running poorly last autumn, doing his best work late on.

Held up, Cusano made headway before two out and was keeping on when hampered at the last before taking second in the final fifty yards, ten lengths behind winner Synchronist.

Cusano made the frame in his first four starts over hurdles last summer so looks likely to be out early again in the new season and looks well up to going one better before long. He’s Flat-bred with quite a speedy pedigree so is always likely to prove best at around two miles with the emphasis on speed.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

