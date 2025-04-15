Menu icon
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue April 15, 2025 · 2h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

KIDMAN

Runner-up, 2m handicap chase, Hexham, Monday 14 April

Kidman gave plenty of trouble beforehand but nevertheless continued his promising start since going chasing with a tongue strap fitted at the start of the year and went down fighting to a fellow novice returned to a lower grade after a seven-week break.

Overcoming a blunder at the first, Kidman lost momentum two out but challenged at the last and stayed on to go down by a neck to Diamond Mix.

Kidman had looked likely to have been placed in a better race at Kelso on his previous start when stumbling badly on landing over the last, and it looks only a matter of time before he breaks his duck.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

