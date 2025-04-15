Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
KIDMAN
Runner-up, 2m handicap chase, Hexham, Monday 14 April
Kidman gave plenty of trouble beforehand but nevertheless continued his promising start since going chasing with a tongue strap fitted at the start of the year and went down fighting to a fellow novice returned to a lower grade after a seven-week break.
Overcoming a blunder at the first, Kidman lost momentum two out but challenged at the last and stayed on to go down by a neck to Diamond Mix.
Kidman had looked likely to have been placed in a better race at Kelso on his previous start when stumbling badly on landing over the last, and it looks only a matter of time before he breaks his duck.
