Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
SARACEN BEAU
Third, 2m2f novices' hurdle, Kelso, Monday 7 April
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The former Nicky Richards-trained Saracen Beau was pulled up when last seen at Haydock in November but that was a Grade 2 on soft ground which clearly wasn’t to his liking.
However, having switched to Lucinda Russell, Saracen Beau shaped well after four months off at Kelso on Monday, the pace too steady to get to the bottom of him. He tracked the leaders, was making an effort when edging right after two out, but then jumped left at the last before running on.
He's still unexposed, particularly with stiffer tests likely to suit, and is one to look out for when stepped up in distance in the future.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.