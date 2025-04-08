Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform
Get the latest eyecatchers from Timeform

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Tue April 08, 2025 · 15 min ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SARACEN BEAU

Third, 2m2f novices' hurdle, Kelso, Monday 7 April

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The former Nicky Richards-trained Saracen Beau was pulled up when last seen at Haydock in November but that was a Grade 2 on soft ground which clearly wasn’t to his liking.

However, having switched to Lucinda Russell, Saracen Beau shaped well after four months off at Kelso on Monday, the pace too steady to get to the bottom of him. He tracked the leaders, was making an effort when edging right after two out, but then jumped left at the last before running on.

He's still unexposed, particularly with stiffer tests likely to suit, and is one to look out for when stepped up in distance in the future.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING