Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

The former Nicky Richards-trained Saracen Beau was pulled up when last seen at Haydock in November but that was a Grade 2 on soft ground which clearly wasn’t to his liking.

However, having switched to Lucinda Russell, Saracen Beau shaped well after four months off at Kelso on Monday, the pace too steady to get to the bottom of him. He tracked the leaders, was making an effort when edging right after two out, but then jumped left at the last before running on.

He's still unexposed, particularly with stiffer tests likely to suit, and is one to look out for when stepped up in distance in the future.