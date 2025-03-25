Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
SO SASSY
Third, 6f handicap, Lingfield, Monday 24 March
So Sassy was a beaten odds-on favourite on her reappearance and handicap debut but she shaped well in third and is one to keep in mind.
So Sassy was a step slow into stride and raced off the pace, but she kept on well in the straight without ever being able to get into a challenging position.
The way she kept on suggests she'll stay an extra furlong and she remains with some untapped potential after only four starts and just one in handicap company. It's worth noting that her dam, If So, progressed well with age and developed into a useful handicapper as a four-year-old.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.