Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Tue March 25, 2025 · 4h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

SO SASSY

Third, 6f handicap, Lingfield, Monday 24 March

So Sassy was a beaten odds-on favourite on her reappearance and handicap debut but she shaped well in third and is one to keep in mind.

So Sassy was a step slow into stride and raced off the pace, but she kept on well in the straight without ever being able to get into a challenging position.

The way she kept on suggests she'll stay an extra furlong and she remains with some untapped potential after only four starts and just one in handicap company. It's worth noting that her dam, If So, progressed well with age and developed into a useful handicapper as a four-year-old.

