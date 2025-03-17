Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue March 18, 2025 · 26 min ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

IVANE

Runner-up, 2¾m handicap hurdle, Fontwell, Monday 17 February

Ivane was an unreliable sort in Ireland and was given the Timeform squiggle to highlight that view. However, he has joined James Owen, a trainer who has quickly developed an excellent reputation for his record with recruits, and he produced a much more encouraging effort on his stable debut at Fontwell.

Ivane was unable to reward his backers who sent him off the 5/2 favourite, but he was beaten only half a length by a rejuvenated rival who was very well treated on Flat form and pulled nicely clear of the rest.

Ivane impressed with how he travelled through the race and shaped as if it shouldn't be long before he adds to his sole career success.

