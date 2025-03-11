Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
SUNNINGHILL
Won, 2m handicap hurdle, Taunton, Monday 10 March
The pace lifted notably off the home turn in this handicap hurdle, and Sunninghill certainly deserves a bit of extra credit over official the result considering he came from a less-than-ideal position.
He had shown plenty in his previous starts and he confirmed that promise after 11 weeks off to open his account in this sphere. Sunninghell found plenty to see of a trio who were ridden more prominently, shaken up on the home turn to move into a more prominent position and finding plenty to lead in the final 100 yards.
He was comfortably on top at the finish and looks a horse to be positive about now he's up and running.
