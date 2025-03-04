Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday WA WA Runner-up, 21f handicap hurdle, Market Rasen, Tuesday 4 March

A 10-year-old recruit from Ireland might not have the sort of profile that you’d associate with horses to follow, but Wa Wa has joined a canny yard and looked one to side with next time if granted a stiffer test of stamina. After a three-month break, Wa Wa showed promise on his first start since leaving Dermot Anthony McLoughlin when a runner-up at Market Rasen on Tuesday, finding this a barely adequate test whilst also likely to benefit from the refitting of headgear (all four wins in a tongue-tie, last two in cheekpieces as well). Outpaced early on the final circuit, he rallied out wide entering the straight but lost momentum out. Despite that, he was in contention at the last before keeping on behind a much younger rival. He’s one to keep an eye on, both over hurdles and fences.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday ANTRIM COAST Fifth, 2m1f beginners chase, Leopardstown, Monday 3 March

Gavin Cromwell’s Antrim Coast was having his third start over fences and will surely prove a different proposition once switched to handicaps and returned to further, likely to be thrown in on his hurdles form and seeming likely to finish closer for most of the way here. Held up, he was going well in fourth when hitting two out and could make no further impression when not fluent again at the last where he was also hampered, finishing fifth of the six who completed behind Golden Joy. His jumping isn’t a major concern, though, and he remains open to significant improvement. Antrim Coast has only run at around two miles over fences, but he had useful form over three miles over hurdles, including when winning a minor event at Wexford over that trip last May.