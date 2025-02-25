Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Wednesday ROCKOLA VOGUE Runner-up, 2½m mares' handicap hurdle, Wetherby, Wednesday 26 February

Rockola Vogue was beaten a length and three quarters in second on her handicap debut but she did well to get so close given she still had in the region of 20 lengths to find on the winner four out. Rockola Vogue had plenty to do but she stayed on well and ended up finishing 12 lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that she's ahead of her opening mark. She typically failed to jump with fluency, so that is an area in which she will need to improve, but she remains with potential and is one to be interested in.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday CEMLYN Third, 6f fillies' novice, Wolverhampton, Tuesday 25 February

Again, there were no Horse In Focus Flags awarded on a low-key day of racing, but Cemlyn can have her effort upgraded after she wasn't seen to best effect. Cemlyn was sent off favourite back in novice company, and had already shown a level of form that would have entitled her to go close, but she was trapped very wide and failed to reproduce the pick of her previous efforts, weakening inside the final half furlong. She had been runner-up to a progressive and well-treated rival when making her handicap debut at Southwell the time before.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday RAY GUN Runner-up, 1½m handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 24 February

No runner was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag on Monday but the lightly-raced Ray Gun appeals as one who could still have a bit more to offer. Ray Gun was sent off an odds-on favourite at Wolverhampton after he had shown improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Kempton last week and, while he was unable to reward that support, there was no shame in finding a well-bred and much-improved rival in Gemmari too strong. Ray Gun set out to make all and had an easy time of things through the first few furlongs, but he was pestered for the lead on a couple of occasions and had no answer to Gemmari's power-packed surge in the straight. It's still early days for Ray Gun who has made a positive start in handicaps and looks capable of better.