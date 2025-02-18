Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday
UN SENS A LA VIE
Won, 2m NH Flat Race, Market Rasen, Tuesday 18 February
Past winners of Tuesday's closing bumper at Market Rasen include Asta La Pasta and No Questions Asked, and this year’s winner Un Sens A La Vie looks a similarly smart recruit.
Winner of a maiden point – at the second attempt – at Loughrea in October, Un Sens A La Vie changed hands for £180,000 the following month at Cheltenham and he was given a very straightforward ride on Tuesday in a bumper that had 117 yards added to it, never far from the lead and looking a relentless galloper with an uncomplicated style once sent for home in the straight.
He isn't yet the finished article physically and seems sure to go on to better things, so is one to watch out for in better company further down the line.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
RUBY ISLAND
Runner-up, 2m3f handicap hurdle, Carlisle, Monday 17 February
Ruby Island found an Irish raider too good for the second start running but is shaping up well and has now been placed in all three of her starts under conditional Conor Rabbitt since joining Nicky Richards.
Racing in touch, she was outpaced three out before rallying at the next but could make no impression on seven-length winner Portnacoo, though she did finish clear of the rest.
The way Ruby Island has been going about things this season suggests that a step up to three miles could help unluck some improvement. She’s bred to stay that far and will remain of plenty of interest.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.