Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Past winners of Tuesday's closing bumper at Market Rasen include Asta La Pasta and No Questions Asked, and this year’s winner Un Sens A La Vie looks a similarly smart recruit.

Winner of a maiden point – at the second attempt – at Loughrea in October, Un Sens A La Vie changed hands for £180,000 the following month at Cheltenham and he was given a very straightforward ride on Tuesday in a bumper that had 117 yards added to it, never far from the lead and looking a relentless galloper with an uncomplicated style once sent for home in the straight.

He isn't yet the finished article physically and seems sure to go on to better things, so is one to watch out for in better company further down the line.