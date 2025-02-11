Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue February 11, 2025 · 4h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

NARRAGANSETT

Won, 2m maiden hurdle, Plumpton, Monday 10 February

This was a steadily-run maiden hurdle, which wasn't so deep, but Narragansett landed the odds in good style, and he looks a horse to follow moving forward.

He sported a first-time hood and didn't need to improve on his previous form to open his account, but he went with plenty of enthusiasm, shaken up after two out and readily asserting after jumping the last.

He remains with potential and looks one to keep on side if switched to handicaps, worth remembering his second at Market Rasen is backed up by the timefigure and Narragansett shouldn't be at all inconvenienced by less testing ground over hurdles, something he's yet to encounter.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

