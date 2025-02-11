Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
NARRAGANSETT
Won, 2m maiden hurdle, Plumpton, Monday 10 February
This was a steadily-run maiden hurdle, which wasn't so deep, but Narragansett landed the odds in good style, and he looks a horse to follow moving forward.
He sported a first-time hood and didn't need to improve on his previous form to open his account, but he went with plenty of enthusiasm, shaken up after two out and readily asserting after jumping the last.
He remains with potential and looks one to keep on side if switched to handicaps, worth remembering his second at Market Rasen is backed up by the timefigure and Narragansett shouldn't be at all inconvenienced by less testing ground over hurdles, something he's yet to encounter.
