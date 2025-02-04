Sporting Life
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue February 04, 2025 · 3h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

ORNATELY

Won, 7f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 3 February

This was just an ordinary handicap with the exception of Ornately, who overcame inexperience to open her account on handicap debut, and looks capable of better still.

She started off in handicaps from a lowly mark considering his pedigree - out of a smart mare who finished fourth in the Irish 1000 Guineas, out of twice-raced half-sister to top-class winner up to a mile Rock of Gibraltar - and duly proved it to be very lenient indeed, inexperience holding her back at stages but the manner in which she asserted close home marks her down as capable of winning plenty more races.

It will be interesting to see if connections keep her going on the all-weather, but she should have no problem returned to turf, too, and she is very much one to keep on side moving forward representing a yard that do so well with such types.

Click here to add horses to your My Stable tracker

