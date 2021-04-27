Punchestown Tuesday Preview: Timeform best bets

Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on the action on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The first Grade 1 on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival is the eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle (16:15) in which Willie Mullins looks to hold a typically strong hand as he seeks his eighth win in the race since 2009. Paul Townend, who is number one jockey at Closutton, partners Blue Lord on his first ride since injuring his foot in a fall at Fairyhouse on April 4, returning to the saddle with a lead of four winners over Rachael Blackmore in the jockeys’ championship. Blue Lord was last seen contesting the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was in the process of running well when falling at the final flight. He would have finished a clear second had he completed and should give another good account if none the worse for that fall. He certainly deserves to win a Grade 1 given the consistency he has shown at the top level this season (twice placed in such company before his mishap at Cheltenham).

However, there is a good chance that Blue Lord might have to settle for a minor role again here, with ready preference for his stablemate Echoes In Rain following her impressive victory in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse earlier this month. Echoes In Rain had already shown useful form in four previous starts over hurdles – notably beating the Cheltenham/Aintree winner Belfast Banter in another Grade 2 at Naas in February – but her performance at Fairyhouse represented another step up the ladder. Echoes In Rain took time to settle under a change of tactics, but she was always travelling powerfully in rear and began to make steady headway on the bridle after three out. She was forced to wait for a gap shortly afterwards but showed smart acceleration once in the clear, quickly putting daylight between herself and her closest pursuer to pass the post with 15 lengths to spare. It was an extraordinary run, made even more praiseworthy given the steady early pace, and Echoes In Rain is certainly up to winning a Grade 1. For context, she is rated 5 lb superior to Blue Lord without even factoring in the 7 lb sex allowance she receives from that rival. She looks sure to take plenty of beating with Patrick Mullins in the saddle this time. Willie Mullins is also responsible for nearly half of the field in the feature race at Punchestown on Tuesday, saddling three runners in the William Hill Champion Chase (17:25).

Cilaos Emery is a high-class chaser in his own right, but all eyes will be on Allaho and Chacun Pour Soi as Mullins presents National Hunt racing fans with an end-of-season gift by allowing Timeform’s two highest-rated jumpers in training to go head to head. Allaho is in the ascendency on Timeform ratings by virtue of the brilliant exhibition of galloping and jumping from the front he produced to win the Ryanair Chase at last month’s Cheltenham Festival. He left several high-class rivals trailing in his wake with an utterly relentless display, still having 12 lengths to spare over Fakir d’Oudairies at the line, with the clock confirming that his performance was every bit as good as it looked. That victory earned Allaho a Timeform rating of 178, which put him 2 lb above Chacun Pour Soi in our rankings. Chacun Pour Soi lined up in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham as the standout performer in the two-mile chasing division, but he ultimately failed to meet expectations as the 13/8-on favourite, meeting with just his second defeat since joining Mullins in third. That must be considered a major opportunity missed, but he has shown himself to be a bona fide top-class chaser on his day and certainly won’t go down without a fight if getting back to the form he showed to record back-to-back Grade 1 wins at Leopardstown earlier this season. The big question for Allaho is whether he’ll prove quite so effective now dropping back even further in trip, especially against a proven two-miler of the calibre of Chacun Pour Soi, but the speed he showed in winning the Ryanair suggests that it really shouldn’t hold any fears for him. Therefore, he shades the verdict in what promises to be a thrilling contest, with the presence of two British raiders – Nube Negra, who was arguably unlucky not to win when second in the Champion Chase, and First Flow, who will be suited by the return to a right-handed track after finishing sixth at Cheltenham – also adding plenty of intrigue.