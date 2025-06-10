Menu icon
Timeform's view

Timeform Derby analysis | Lambourn deserves full credit for now

By Timeform
Tue June 10, 2025 · 0 min ago

Read Timeform's report of the Derby, which was in dominant fashion by the front-running Lambourn.

Despite the withdrawal of the Guineas winner Ruling Court, unsuitable ground the given reason, there was still a surprisingly large field for the blue riband of the turf, one which might have been even larger - Aidan O'Brien running just 3 and leaving the winners of the Lingfield Derby Trial, Dee Stakes and Classic Trial at home - 18 going to post, the largest field since 2017. Unlike that race, which looked wide open beforehand and produced a bunched finish, this field contained plenty that were hard to make a case for, a number of these having been beaten convincingly in a trial and quite a few with pedigrees that raised doubts about their ability to get the trip. The race proved uneventful, the winner Lambourn making all and never really looking under serious threat, ridden to make the most of his stamina, by a Derby winner who himself is by Galileo out of an Oaks winner. The winner was largely chased home by outsiders, the other 4 to start at single-figure odds all a long way below their best, some concerns about the value of the form as a result, the winner credited with a figure towards the lower end of the spectrum for a Derby winner at this stage.

