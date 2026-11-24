Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Wednesday.

Strong Skelton team heading for Wetherby

Dan Skelton looks set to come away from Wetherby with at least one winner and the banker among his runners is surely Champion Bumper runner-up Mets Ta Ceinture who makes her debut over hurdles in the mares’ novice (12:16) which shouldn’t take much winning. I Heard A Rumour has good claims of following up her ready hurdles win at Chepstow earlier in the month as she steps up to three miles for the first time (12:46), while another Chepstow winner, Northern Singer, looks capable of defying a penalty in the mares’ bumper (15:16). As well as that trio, the progressive Albie Littlewood has plenty going for him in the novices’ handicap chase (14:46). A strong-travelling sort, he improved plenty in a modest grade over hurdles last winter, ending his campaign with back-to-back wins in handicaps at Huntingdon, winning the second of them in particular with plenty in hand. Despite that, Albie Littlewood proved easy to back on his reappearance at Worcester last month when making his chasing debut. But he took another step forward with a fairly useful performance, jumping well in the main and winning readily again by just under three lengths from Modus Operendi. Albie Littlewood earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that win and looks one to follow, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here with more to come.

Grade 1 winner El Cordobes the star turn at Kempton

The Floodlit Stakes over a mile and a half (19:00) brings some quality to Kempton’s evening meeting with some of the runners used to performing at a much higher level than listed company. None more so than the smart Godolphin gelding El Cordobes who takes a big drop in class as he was last seen in the Breeders’ Cup Turf nearly four weeks ago. El Cordobes beat only one home at Keeneland but wasn’t persevered with after being short of room early in the straight, beaten only seven lengths in the end even so. El Cordobes has only raced three times this year, his best placing coming when third in another Grade 1 in the States, the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Belmont earlier in October. He enjoyed a more productive campaign in 2025, though, when his wins included the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket and a Grade 1 victory in the Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga, as well as finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, El Cordobes should find this company easier, though Amiloc, last season’s King Edward VII Stakes winner, is smart on his day too, while Constitution Hill, who isn’t the headline act for once, is another seeking easier pickings back on the all-weather after his fifth in Group 2 company in Italy last month.

Tryfan can land Kempton final

The Floodlit Stakes isn’t quite the most valuable race on Kempton’s card as there’s also the Final of the track’s London Middle Distance Series (19:30) over eleven furlongs. Last year’s winner King’s Code is in the field again and back down the weights, but this could be fought out by Tryfan and War Hawk who both earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag after the pair took the first two places in a bunched finish over course and distance last month. Simon Crisford’s War Hawk came out on top on by three quarters of a length on that occasion, quickening to lead in the last half-furlong and doing well considering he came from off the pace in a race run at just a modest gallop. However, similar comments apply to Harry Charlton’s Tryfan who was still right out the back early in the straight having travelled well and did well to finish as close as he did. A winner at Ascot in July, Tryfan normally races over further, but with the potential for plenty of pace in this race, this could set up well for him and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, looking capable of turning the tables on War Hawk on 4 lb better terms than last time.