Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Wednesday at Ffos Las and Kempton.

Supreme principals clash on chasing debut

From the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival to the Golwg Gwendraeth Beginners’ Chase (13:48) at Ffos Las. That’s the journey that three of the runners in the latter contest are making in what promises to be another absorbing novice chase this week. Nicky Henderson has picked this race for the return of last season’s leading novice hurdler Old Park Star who was unbeaten in four starts in 2025/26 which was his first campaign for Seven Barrows. He gained his last win in the Supreme where he took a little while to find full stride in the straight but there was a touch of Altior, his stable’s Supreme winner ten years earlier, about the way he won the race and we know what he went on to do over fences. A good-topped gelding, Old Park Star is already clear favourite for the Arkle without having jumped a fence in public and an exciting prospect who should prove hard to beat. But Henderson might have wanted an easier start to Old Park Star’s chasing career as he faces two old rivals who made the frame behind him at Cheltenham. The front-running Sober Glory was only a length and a half second to Old Park Star in the Supreme and might have finished closer still but for a mistake at the last. From much further back than those two, Baron Noir was seven and a half lengths fourth in the Supreme where he too ran his best race of the season, and he’s another who’s a chaser on looks in what should be a really informative contest.

Palladas to resume progress back on all-weather

Kempton’s evening card features a qualifier in their London Mile Series (19:00) but this is a good race in its own right with the smart EBT’s Guard, a regular in the top mile handicaps on turf, heading the weights on a BHA mark of 104. He was second in a listed race at Nottingham last time and should be competitive again back in handicap company but there are younger rivals further down the weights who look more interesting. Chief among those is Palladas for Charlie Appleby and having just his fourth start. He looked an exciting prospect when making a successful debut over course and distance in January in a race that his trainer had won with subsequent Group 1 winners Notable Speech and Opera Ballo. Palladas won that race easily from the now 116-rated Al Azd but things evidently didn’t go smoothly for him after that as he was then off the track until August. While he had to work a bit harder than anticipated, he nevertheless made it two out of two when landing very short odds in a novice at Southwell. For his handicap debut, Palladas was switched to turf and dropped to seven furlongs at Doncaster last month, but heavy ground made for tough conditions for one lacking in experience and he could only finish fourth. However, the feeling is that he can yet prove competitive off his current mark, and the return to a mile on the all-weather looks an ideal opportunity for him to resume his progress. Blue-blooded Crown of Crowns takes eye on handicap debut

The Andre Fabre-trained filly Waldlerche was a Group 3 winner in the Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud, but she has gone on to greater things as a broodmare. She has produced several winners, none better than her first foal, Waldgeist, winner of the 2019 Arc for the same stable. Waldlerche’s latest foal to hit the track is Crown of Crowns, a daughter of Frankel, who therefore rather stands out racing from a BHA mark of 74 in a class 5 handicap at Kempton (20:30). Waldgeist didn’t win the Arc until he was five, and Crown of Crowns is evidently a late developer too as she didn’t make her debut for ‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas until September. However, she caught the eye in finishing fourth, putting in some good late work under hands and heels. Although still showing signs of inexperience, Crown of Crowns duly improved on that when winning a maiden at Southwell last month but gives the impression there should be plenty more improvement in her. The extra furlong compared to last time will help in that regard and, in excellent hands, she’s one to take very seriously on her handicap debut.