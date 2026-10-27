Timeform Daily View - Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Wednesday.
Rely on Room Service
Nottingham’s card survived an inspection on Tuesday morning, but conditions are sure to be testing for a meeting which features the Robin Hood Stakes (14:16), a listed contest over a mile. Recent handicap form looks the best guide here, with the top three in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings all running well in such company last time out and covered by only a couple of pounds.
Centigrade has winning form on heavy ground and showed again that he handles the mud well when making all to beat another of today’s runners, Checkandchallenge, by a length and three quarters at Haydock last month. That was a smart effort, and Centigrade should go well again but he faces a couple who ran well in defeat in the more competitive Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Champions Day.
EBT’s Guard was runner-up in both the Balmoral and this race twelve months ago and should be thereabouts again after finishing less than a length third to Fifth Column in the latest Balmoral eleven days ago. However, not far behind in sixth was Room Service who enjoys a 7 lb pull in the weights here making him the top rated. That was a return to form for Room Service who had put up a smart effort under top weight to win on his reappearance at Newcastle in June which was also his first start for Jamie Osborne. Room Service was a listed winner for his previous trainer Kevin Ryan and crucially for this contest, that came on heavy ground.
Affinity another Tizzard winner?
Joe Tizzard is enjoying a purple patch at present, with the stable’s exploits last week including a four-timer at Ffos Las and JPR One landing a £50,000 handicap chase at Cheltenham. Tizzard is represented in five races at Newton Abbot on Wednesday and looks set for further success, with Star of Affinity heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the handicap chase over 2m5f (14:21).
Star of Affinity soon proved as good over fences last season as he had been over hurdles, and made the most of a good opportunity at Plumpton in February when making all the running to win unchallenged by fifteen lengths from his sole rival. He couldn’t maintain his positive start over fences at Stratford the following month but he’s reappearing at a time when his yard is going so well.
This race is restricted to female jockeys, both professional and amateur, and Star of Affinity will have the assistance of Lilly Pinchin who is the most successful rider under Rules in the line-up and will be having her first ride for the Tizzard stable.
Impressive Star Time set to follow up
Star Time made a promising start to his career at three for Alan King, winning his last two starts that year before a run over hurdles, but he managed only two runs on the all-weather early in 2025 before a lengthy absence.
However, after 14 months off, he returned at Kempton in May and has gradually worked his way back to winning form, confirming the promise of his previous start at Haydock when winning impressively at Kempton last month, and looks to have every chance of following up from a 7 lb higher mark over the same course and distance (19:45).
The race he won last time was a tactical contest, but despite racing off the pace, he sliced through the field from last but one for an emphatic success under just hands and heels from David Probert, pulling four and a half lengths clear of Harlington and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. With his stable in good form too – King has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag – Star Time can go on to further success.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.