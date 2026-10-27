Timeform Daily View - Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Wednesday.

Rely on Room Service

Nottingham’s card survived an inspection on Tuesday morning, but conditions are sure to be testing for a meeting which features the Robin Hood Stakes (14:16), a listed contest over a mile. Recent handicap form looks the best guide here, with the top three in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings all running well in such company last time out and covered by only a couple of pounds. Centigrade has winning form on heavy ground and showed again that he handles the mud well when making all to beat another of today’s runners, Checkandchallenge, by a length and three quarters at Haydock last month. That was a smart effort, and Centigrade should go well again but he faces a couple who ran well in defeat in the more competitive Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Champions Day. EBT’s Guard was runner-up in both the Balmoral and this race twelve months ago and should be thereabouts again after finishing less than a length third to Fifth Column in the latest Balmoral eleven days ago. However, not far behind in sixth was Room Service who enjoys a 7 lb pull in the weights here making him the top rated. That was a return to form for Room Service who had put up a smart effort under top weight to win on his reappearance at Newcastle in June which was also his first start for Jamie Osborne. Room Service was a listed winner for his previous trainer Kevin Ryan and crucially for this contest, that came on heavy ground.

Affinity another Tizzard winner?

Joe Tizzard is enjoying a purple patch at present, with the stable’s exploits last week including a four-timer at Ffos Las and JPR One landing a £50,000 handicap chase at Cheltenham. Tizzard is represented in five races at Newton Abbot on Wednesday and looks set for further success, with Star of Affinity heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the handicap chase over 2m5f (14:21). Star of Affinity soon proved as good over fences last season as he had been over hurdles, and made the most of a good opportunity at Plumpton in February when making all the running to win unchallenged by fifteen lengths from his sole rival. He couldn’t maintain his positive start over fences at Stratford the following month but he’s reappearing at a time when his yard is going so well. This race is restricted to female jockeys, both professional and amateur, and Star of Affinity will have the assistance of Lilly Pinchin who is the most successful rider under Rules in the line-up and will be having her first ride for the Tizzard stable. Impressive Star Time set to follow up