Timeform Daily View - Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Wednesday.

Varian on the Charge at Nottingham

Backing horses on the Flat at this time of year involves the added risk of the possibility of them being over the top and that will be a theme heading into Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. Fresher horses have done well at big prices at the Ascot showpiece in recent years and keeping an eye out for a horse with solid credentials that has had a lighter campaign can be profitable as the nights draw in. It’s the same at the lower-key meetings and Exhibit A on Wednesday is Roger Varian’s Knights Charge in the Hospitality At Nottingham Racecourse Handicap at Nottingham (15:04) as the three-year-old tackles just the fifth race of his life and fourth of the year. Given a near four-month break after winning at this track on May 19, he reappeared at Doncaster on September 10 with a huge run in second on handicap debut from a mark of 91, where he was arguably an unlucky loser after being forced to delay his challenge. Open to further improvement, back at the track where he won a novice going away, he can take advantage of his lighter schedule off just a 2lb higher mark.

Two more out for Horses To Follow

It has been a good start for the Timeform Horses To Follow, now online-only for the first time, with two of the 50 winning already and two more are out on Wednesday. First up we have Porquoi Pas Papa running in the JCP Solicitors Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ffos Las (14:20) for Paul Nicholls, the four-year-old getting 9lb on the weight-for-age allowance as he makes his debut over fences. Our write-up on Pourquoi Pas Papa in Horses To Follow began with: “Paul Nicholls doesn’t waste any time sending his French-bred jumpers over fences if he thinks that’s where their future lies. Kauto Star won a novice chase as a four-year-old on his first start for the yard, and since then the likes of Clan des Obeaux, Dolos, Frodon, Hitman, Kalif du Berlais and Magic Saint have all begun their chasing careers as four-year-olds.” PPP is cut from the same cloth and while he will stay further in time, this looks a good opportunity for him first time up. Meanwhile, over at Punchestown Emmet Mullins’ Vitorio Piel makes his debut over fences in the Grade 3 Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase (15:55). From the family of Kemboy, our analysts noted that he is expected to improve significantly once going chasing, especially when going out in trip, so perhaps more of a watching brief is advised over this extended 2m2f distance and considering his shrewd handler’s penchant for a handicap.

Horses To Follow is available online now

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