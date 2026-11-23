Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Tuesday.

Sledgehammer can land another blow

Sledgehammer had looked very limited over fences in Ireland, but it’s been a different story since he joined Adrian Keatley’s Malton yard for £8,500 in the summer and he could still be well treated as he bids to complete a hat-trick at Southwell in the novices’ handicap (12:26). Returning from twelve weeks off, Sledgehammer landed a gamble on his first start for his new connections at Hexham last month, putting in a largely more polished round of jumping than had been the case in the past. Off the pace and travelling well, Sledgehammer crept closer before leading at the last and won readily by just over two lengths from one of the top weights Wal Buck’s. Three weeks later, Sledgehammer landed the odds off a 6 lb higher mark when beating three rivals at Wetherby, though his jockey that day, Sean Bowen, had to sit tight a couple of times after he made some notable errors. Runner-up Slaney Opera has won since, and Sledgehammer could still be well treated. His stable’s excellent strike rate this jumps season is well worth noting too, with 13 wins from 35 runs.

Trust in Trustintimes

Trustintimes might not be the highest profile hurdler running on the all-weather this week, but Harry Fry’s useful gelding adds some interest to Lingfield’s card by his presence in the maiden over mile and a half (13:38). Although he was bred for the Flat – he’s by Time Test and his grandam Royal Ballerina was runner-up in the Oaks – Trustintimes began his career successfully in bumpers and took really well to hurdles last season, completing a hat-trick this time last year in a handicap at Ascot. He returned to hurdles at Ascot at the end of last month to win a class 2 handicap that’s working out very well, with two subsequent winners in the frame and the Greatwood Hurdle third Morning Mayhem back in seventh. Trustintimes had warmed up for his latest Ascot win by making his Flat debut at Nottingham earlier in October. That was over a mile, and he finished off strongly for fourth suggesting this extra half-mile will suit him much better. The three-year-olds he’s taking on this time don’t look anything out of the ordinary, though his rivals include another gelding who’s better known over hurdles, Hughie Morrison’s Secret Squirrel who has made the frame in both his Flat starts. Mehmar remains very well handicapped

Wolverhampton’s evening card opens with an apprentice handicap over six furlongs (16:30) and the one who looks the clear pick of the weights is Harry Vigors’ mount Mehmar who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb. It’s been a long time since Mehmar got his head in front, but he has plummeted in the weights this term having begun the year at Dundalk racing off from a Turf Club mark of 70 for Irish trainer Nigel Slevin. However, he made his debut for Newmarket trainer Jack Jones from a BHA mark of just 46 at Southwell last month and went very close to ending that losing run. Without either the headgear or tongue tie he’d been wearing in Ireland, Mehmar only just failed to land a gamble, keeping on in the final furlong to go down by a short head to Edmund Halley who almost threw the race away by hanging. Both the winner and the third from that race have won since, and while Mehmar has been raised 4 lb for that effort, he remains on a very good mark based on past exploits and has a handy draw to help too.