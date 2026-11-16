Timeform Daily View - Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Tuesday at Carlisle and Southwell.

Novice chase full of promise at Carlisle

There’s a mix of promising horses and larger fields at Carlisle, and the novice chase (12:20) looks a particularly fascinating race. All six runners are making their debuts over fences, as well as their seasonal returns, and they’re all trained much further south, with a Dan Skelton trio taking on runners from the O’Neill, Ben Pauling and Charlie Longsdon yards. Skelton looks to hold the key to this contest, with Harry Skelton riding Bossman Jack, while stablemates (both in the same ownership) A Pai de Nom and Tormund Giantsbane are the mounts of Tristan Durrell and Charlie Todd respectively. Bossman Jack was the highest rated (148) of these over hurdles and looks one of the most exciting prospects to go over fences this season. A half-brother to very smart chaser Gidleigh Park, Bossman Jack is a well-made sort and looks just the type to take well to fences too, though it has to be said he wasn’t the most polished jumper of hurdles. But that didn’t stop him winning three times last season, notably the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on his final start when keeping on well to beat stablemate Soldier Reeves and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, having finished a good sixth in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Most of Bossman Jack’s rivals showed useful form over hurdles, and best of the rest could be Tormund Giantsbane who made a successful debut over hurdles at Carlisle last autumn and chased home No Drama This End in a listed novice at Perth on his final start.

Skelton pair worth noting in novice hurdles

Skelton also has interesting runners in both divisions of the novice hurdle, with Doubly Blessed, runner-up in a Kelso bumper for the Russell/Scudamore yard in April, making his debut over hurdles in the first division (12:50) and Turbocharged looking a very promising type in the second (13:25). Turbocharged has an interesting pedigree as he’s out of Turbo Linn, a mare who was unbeaten in five bumpers (the first of them at Carlisle) before proving smart on the Flat, winning the Lancashire Oaks and even contesting the Coronation Cup. Turbo Charged was third on his bumper debut at Newbury just over a year ago, finishing third behind Bass Hunter who went on to finish third in the Champion Bumper and made it two out of two over hurdles with a useful performance at Fontwell on Sunday. Turbocharged was given a breathing operation after his debut and didn’t reappear until March when confirming that promise in no uncertain terms, running out an impressive winner at Haydock by seven lengths from Hurlyburly who contests the earlier division of this race. Turbocharged looks one to follow in novice hurdles, and longer trips will suit him in due course. Fahidi could have more to offer

A couple of three-year-olds take on older rivals in Southwell’s handicap over a mile and a half (17:30) and one of those, Fahidi, looks to have the right sort of profile for ‘Hot Trainer’ Andrew Balding. The son of Derby winner Australia has gradually been raised in distance with each of his four runs this year and it was the step up to a mile and a half at Wolverhampton last time which helped him get off the mark. Taking on older rivals for the first time too, Fahidi was all the better for his return from four months off earlier in October and found some improvement to edge ahead close home for a half-length win over Barachiel. Fahidi still looked rough around the edges, suggesting there could still be more to come from him now that he’s running over what’s probably his optimum trip. The Wolverhampton form has been franked too, with the runner-up winning over the same course and distance a week later.