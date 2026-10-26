Timeform Daily View - Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Tuesday.

Course specialist looks the one to beat at Newcastle

"A Paw-some Day at the Races" is the tagline for Newcastle's card on Tuesday, with kids and canines encouraged to attend a dog-friendly raceday. Let's hope there isn't another near miss like we saw at Epsom earlier in the season... The race I'm most interested in is the Mini Golf At High Gosforth Park Novices' Handicap Chase (Go North Forgive 'N Forget Qualifier) at 13:26 – named after the top-class chaser whose wins included the Cheltenham Gold Cup – which features course specialist Luminaries. A Timeform 'Horse In Focus' following his win at Southwell earlier this month, the Ewan Whillans-trained nine-year-old has looked much more like his old self since the blinkers were refitted in combination with a return to flat(ish), left-handed tracks. He has three course wins to his name, as well as victories at Kelso and Southwell, and now returned to fences he should be hard to beat as long as the rain hasn't changed the current going description - Good (Good to Soft in places) - too much.

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Champion Bumper conqueror makes hurdling bow

The Jodie Standing's Point-To-Point Recruits Novices' Hurdle (14:16) at Bangor has been won by some smart sorts in the past, notably the Olly Murphy pair Go Dante and Washington who won the two divisions in 2021, and Gwennie May Boy who won the 2022 renewal. None of that trio actually started life in points, but in a happy coincidence, there are plenty of graduates from between the flags in Tuesday's renewal, including likely favourite Rattlin Home, the clear pick of two Dan Skelton runners in the race. He beat subsequent Champion Bumper winner The Mourne Rambler at Portrush a year ago, and wasn't particularly well fancied when second on his own bumper debut in February; it's likely to be a different story here. Sitt Ona Fortune and Back To Sea were winners at Quakerstown and Ballingarry, respectively, when last seen, while Simonsberg's point form reads well but his opening run over hurdles – over nearly three miles at Chepstow- suggests he might be more of a long-term project. Legend d'Airy, on the other hand, has a different profile; he was well-fancied for two bumpers in the spring and represents a yard that can ready one first time out over hurdles, though his half-brother Issar Dairy didn't hit his straps until going handicapping.

Rare Burrows runner of interest at Catterick