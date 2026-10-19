Timeform Daily View - Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Tuesday.

Fillies’ maiden the race to watch at Yarmouth

Yarmouth’s maiden for two-year-old fillies over a mile (13:50) looks much the most interesting contest on their card with some very well-bred types from top yards in opposition. A couple of them, Avebury Ring and Usaylah, set a good standard having both finished third on their respective debuts at Nottingham and Kempton, but the three newcomers in the line-up take the eye on pedigree and could well be fighting this out. Marylebone is one of Amo Racing’s big-money purchases and worth noting if strong in the betting for Kevin Philippart de Foy. By Night of Thunder, she was the sale-topper at Deauville last August when selling for €3 million, with no fewer than eight of her siblings having Timeform ratings of 100 or more, notably Ballydoyle’s dual French classic winner and recent Arc third Diamond Necklace. William Haggas is represented by another likely type on paper, the Cheveley Park Stud homebred Antonova. By Frankel, she’s the first foal of the same connections’ Princess Elizabeth Stakes winner Bashkirova, a granddaughter of 1000 Guineas winner Russian Rhythm. The one who appeals most however is Cloak of Power for ‘Hot Trainer’ George Boughey and newly crowned champion jockey Billy Loughnane. She’s another daughter of Frankel and out of Cloak of Spirits (Timeform rating 118) who won first time out herself at two and was runner-up in Love’s 1000 Guineas. An Irish 1000 Guineas entry like Marylebone, Cloak of Power edges the vote in what should be a very informative maiden.

Maire Rua the one to beat in Curragh Group 3

The Curragh’s card features the Staffordstown Stud Stakes (15:00), a Group 3 for two-year-old fillies over a mile registered as the Silken Glider Stakes which has thrown up some excellent middle-distance fillies in recent years. Oaks winner Thundering On was runner-up last year, while it was won by future Oaks runner-up and Pretty Polly/Nassau winner Whirl in 2024 and by Yorkshire Oaks winner Content in 2023. Aidan O’Brien has a formidable record in this race and, fresh from six winners on Leopardstown’s two-year-old card on Saturday, his runner Golden Ring needs respecting stepping back up to a mile and with Ryan Moore on board. However, the filly who stands out on form, 7 lb clear in the Timeform ratings, is Juddmonte’s Maire Rua trained by ‘Hot Trainer’ Ger Lyons. A sister to the same connections’ smart four-year-old filly Red Letter, Maire Rua has won two of her three starts over seven furlongs, with both her wins coming at Leopardstown. She showed improved form to win the listed Ingabelle Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend last month when staying on to lead in the final fifty yards for a half-length win over Timeless Tale with three of today’s rivals further behind. There’s more to come from Maire Rua stepping up to a mile here.

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