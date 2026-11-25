Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday.

Close on ratings but Champ Kiely to prevail for Townend

The day starts with a bang over at Thurles, as race two on the card is the listed Racing TV Day Chase (12:46). Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are tight at the top, with one-time Cheltenham Gold Cup fourth Monty's Star narrowly ahead of Champ Kiely having run some solid races in defeat in Grade 1s last season. However, Paul Townend ('Jockey Uplift' flag) takes over on Champ Kiely for the first time since the pair suffered an agonising defeat under a big weight in a Naas Grade 3 a year ago; despite being a Grade 1 winner, that performance was actually up there with his best. Indeed, when the pair have teamed up, they have recorded an In-Play Symbol of 1 on all three occasions which could give him a tactical advantage, and – having previously won on three seasonal reappearances – Champ Kiely must go very close. It's not quite the John Durkan, but there are three others making their reappearances to consider from Closutton, with ratings suggesting Ile Atlantique, Lecky Watson and High Class Hero should be considered in that order. Incidentally, the excellent Daniel King rides Ile Atlantique who was 17 lengths behind Champ Kiely in that Naas race last season. Course winner Gerri Colombe, a former winner of Down Royal's Champion Chase, and outsider Apple's Of Bresil complete the field for this Thursday treat.

Pattern emerging with Skelton handicappers

The market hasn't always been the perfect indicator (see the relatively easy-to-back Typhoon Warrior at Southwell on Tuesday), but it's often a decent hint towards how Dan Skelton-trained handicappers will fare. Like one of the yard's Wednesday winners I Heard A Rumour, Typhoon Warrior is actually quite a good example of how Skelton appears to be campaigning his young handicappers, the lightly-raced five-year-old having been fairly prominent in the market on his reappearance over two miles where he failed to get competitive under a quiet ride; at Southwell he was upped in distance, travelled well nearer the pace, and won on the bridle. Therefore, it was probably quite encouraging that Sheezer Diva was able to get so close on her reappearance/handicap debut at Chepstow last month. Held up by Harry Skelton, she looked to have stamina as a major asset as she stayed on strongly for a never-nearer, runner-up effort. She is up slightly in grade in the Follow @attheraces On Instagram Handicap Hurdle (15:32) now taking on the boys, and Marhaba Prince is able to race off the same mark as when successful at Fontwell, and Rip Wheeler is still of interest, but I get the distinct impression that she will take another step forward now upped in distance (she's from the family of Three Musketeers who won two Grade 2s for the yard, with all wins coming over at least 2m4f).

Our team give their views on the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury

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