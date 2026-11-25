Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday.
Close on ratings but Champ Kiely to prevail for Townend
The day starts with a bang over at Thurles, as race two on the card is the listed Racing TV Day Chase (12:46).
Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are tight at the top, with one-time Cheltenham Gold Cup fourth Monty's Star narrowly ahead of Champ Kiely having run some solid races in defeat in Grade 1s last season.
However, Paul Townend ('Jockey Uplift' flag) takes over on Champ Kiely for the first time since the pair suffered an agonising defeat under a big weight in a Naas Grade 3 a year ago; despite being a Grade 1 winner, that performance was actually up there with his best.
Indeed, when the pair have teamed up, they have recorded an In-Play Symbol of 1 on all three occasions which could give him a tactical advantage, and – having previously won on three seasonal reappearances – Champ Kiely must go very close.
It's not quite the John Durkan, but there are three others making their reappearances to consider from Closutton, with ratings suggesting Ile Atlantique, Lecky Watson and High Class Hero should be considered in that order. Incidentally, the excellent Daniel King rides Ile Atlantique who was 17 lengths behind Champ Kiely in that Naas race last season.
Course winner Gerri Colombe, a former winner of Down Royal's Champion Chase, and outsider Apple's Of Bresil complete the field for this Thursday treat.
Pattern emerging with Skelton handicappers
The market hasn't always been the perfect indicator (see the relatively easy-to-back Typhoon Warrior at Southwell on Tuesday), but it's often a decent hint towards how Dan Skelton-trained handicappers will fare.
Like one of the yard's Wednesday winners I Heard A Rumour, Typhoon Warrior is actually quite a good example of how Skelton appears to be campaigning his young handicappers, the lightly-raced five-year-old having been fairly prominent in the market on his reappearance over two miles where he failed to get competitive under a quiet ride; at Southwell he was upped in distance, travelled well nearer the pace, and won on the bridle.
Therefore, it was probably quite encouraging that Sheezer Diva was able to get so close on her reappearance/handicap debut at Chepstow last month. Held up by Harry Skelton, she looked to have stamina as a major asset as she stayed on strongly for a never-nearer, runner-up effort.
She is up slightly in grade in the Follow @attheraces On Instagram Handicap Hurdle (15:32) now taking on the boys, and Marhaba Prince is able to race off the same mark as when successful at Fontwell, and Rip Wheeler is still of interest, but I get the distinct impression that she will take another step forward now upped in distance (she's from the family of Three Musketeers who won two Grade 2s for the yard, with all wins coming over at least 2m4f).
Horses In Focus all over the place
Sheezer Diva (and Rip Wheeler in the same race) are amongst 10 Horses In Focus in action on Thursday, with the first of them coming before midday at Market Rasen as Cooltobecareless bids to get back to winnings ways in the PricedUp Bet "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (11:54).
The Maxios gelding has to concede 7 lb to some interesting rivals, but the Highclere-owned five-year-old was an impressive winner at Chepstow on his return in October and then ran well - despite being a beaten favourite – when two and three-quarter lengths third to Kingofthefrontier in the Grade 2 Sharp Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham later that month.
Kingofthefrontier has since followed up in a strongly-run event at Haydock, defying a Grade 2-winner's penalty in the process, so the form already has a solid feel to it. Should he win here, it would be no surprise to see him go down the route of the 2024 winner Tripoli Flyer who went on to win the Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Grade 2 Dovecote Hurdle at Kempton.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.