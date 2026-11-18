Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday at Lingfield, Warwick and Thurles.

Listed delights at Lingfield A brace of snappily-titled listed contests brighten up Thursday afternoon at Lingfield, and there are three 'Horses In Focus' across both events. The All-Weather Championships Season XIV River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes (14:03) is run over 1m5f and sees a pair of HIFs – prolific winner Golden Muse and Yamnah – bid to take a step up in grade in their stride. The last-named represents a John & Thady Gosden stable that won this with the four-year-old Pennymoore in 2022, and this Pinatubo filly caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when continuing her progression at Southwell last time. Both, however, have a little to find on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings with last season's Winter Oaks winner Morrophore, who in turn is 6 lb clear of Likealot who stormed clear in a York handicap (from a BHA mark of 92) when last seen in July. Pierian, meanwhile, will wear cheekpieces as she bids to enhance William Haggas' fine record in the race (five wins since 2017).

The All-Weather Championships Season XIV Fleur De Lys Fillies' Stake (14:38) is run over five furlongs shorter and sees last year's winner Sky Safari - who is well clear on weight-adjusted ratings - bid to follow in the footsteps of back-to-back winners Muffri'Ha (2016 and 2017) and Queen Aminatu (20223 and 2023). Both of those fillies were trained by the aforementioned Haggas, who doesn't have a runner this time around, but Newmarket is unsurprisingly well-represented with Kon Tiki – a Group 3 winner in July and last seen finishing sixth in the Sun Chariot – leading the charge under Ryan Moore (who was onboard at Ascot in the summer). Much like Dan Skelton over jumps, George Boughey is a young trainer on a mission, and it would be no surprise to see another strong effort from HIF Enchanted Queen who has progressed rapidly on the all-weather this autumn and has earned this step up in class.

The team discuss the Betfair Chase this week

Doctor, doctor, give me the news Over at Thurles, Doctor Steinberg - who is named after the owner's nephew - makes his chasing debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase (12:08). Winner of a Grade 1 at Leopardstown in February – his fourth success of a novice hurdle campaign – the Doctor Dino gelding disappointed at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals thereafter, but this shorter trip will suit given his keen-going nature (which can sometimes be channeled better over fences). The only question mark, perhaps, is over the form of Closutton. This is a big week for the yard, so expect plenty of improvement over the next seven days, but no winner from its last 12 runners suggests a note of caution. HIF Court Compliance (chasing debut), the more experienced Fort Dino, and the race-fit Franciscan Rock and Walks In June - in a first-time tongue-tie - should all be considered. Later in the card, you can have a good game of spot the ex-English Flat horse, with Cock And Bull (ex-Michael Bell) one to watch carefully in the market for the William Hill Challenge Series Handicap Hurdle (14:25). A winner on the level for Emmet Mullins this summer, this will be the first time that he wears a tongue-tie over hurdles. In the closing Sign Up To GavinLynchRacing.com (Q.R.) Maiden Hurdle (15:30), Marhaba Ghaiyyath makes his hurdling/stable debut for Shark Hanlon. Although winless since June 2025 for Charlie Johnston, the four-year-old was rated 102 at his peak and is a fascinating recruit (20,000 guineas in July); will this hold-up horse enjoy his new challenge? Will he be ridden more prominently? My gut instinct is probably not (x2).

Golden Touch from Murphy at his local track?