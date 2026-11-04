Timeform Daily View - Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday.

Return of some Closutton big guns Thursday's Clonmel Oil Chase (15:10) is one of the early-season mid-week highlights, the Grade 2 having been won by the likes of Kemboy (2018), Douvan (2019) and Allaho (2023). You might notice a pattern there; indeed, Willie Mullins has won 10 of the last 13 renewals, including with star turn Il Etait Temps who is back to defend his crown after winning last year's renewal by a cruisy 18 lengths. He added the Tingle Creek at Sandown and Champion Chases at Cheltenham and Punchestown, and - aside from stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke who is rated 11lb inferior (albeit with a 'small p') on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings - appears to have less to beat than 12 months ago. It looks an even more straightforward task for fellow Closutton resident Dinoblue in the T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase 35 minutes earlier. She is a whopping 26lb clear of the hat-trick-seeking A Snow White Park on ratings as she bids to give Mullins a fifth consecutive win in a listed contest he has plundered 10 times in total. Bill to burgle (not bungle) Pertemps qualifier

Topham hero Bill Baxter is back in action on Thursday

Racing over jumps also returns to Newbury for the first time since March on Thursday, with a card looking tricky from a punting perspective but full of interesting maiden/novice hurdles and bumpers. The Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (14:25) - a qualifier for the series finale in March – might not prove much easier, but with the top four qualifying it does at least make each-way betting a bit more appealing. Timeform weight-adjusted ratings suggest that Silver Trophy faller Moon Chime could be the answer if ridden with a bit more restraint over this longer trip, but not far behind him on the figures is Bill Baxter, one of several who revert to hurdling today after a spell over fences. Far from the sprightliest at the age of 10, the Warren Greatrex inmate – who has the 'Horses For Courses' flag - was last seen finishing a gallant fifth in a very competitive chase at the Punchestown Festival (that he had actually won 12 months earlier). But he has a good record fresh, as exemplified with his reappearance second at Uttoxeter in 2024 and his second in this race on his first start last season. Indeed, he would likely have won that day were it not for a catastrophic last-flight error, and is only 1lb higher this time around with the useful claimer Richard Upton taking off a valuable 10lb.

Hands up if you like an EZ lead