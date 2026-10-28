Timeform Daily View - Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Thursday.
Another two-year-old winner for Beckett?
October hasn't been quite as kind to Ralph Beckett's two-year-old tally as September was (11 from 48 runners), but division one of the David Cole Memorial EBF Novice Stakes at 12:42 looks a good opportunity to add another winner at the Wiltshire venue. He has a profitable record at the course in recent seasons and a 30% strike-rate with his two-year-olds there.
'Horse In Focus' Lady Phillips is very stoutly bred, her dam Vivid Diamond also producing Word Of Mouth, who won over 14f for James Ferguson, and Venetia, who won over 10 furlongs in the mud at Goodwood in the summer.
But it appears that the Ralph Beckett-trained filly has a little more speed than those two, as she was a well-backed 5/2 shot on debut at Leicester 16 days ago, and only went down by a diminishing head to New Year's Eve who had the benefit of a run under her belt.
Jamie Osborne (Zulu Chieftain) and William Haggas (The Can Can Man) are other trainers to note in two-year-old-races at Bath, while Charlie Johnston (Roos Racing Rocket) and Andrew Balding have tended to fare better with their older horses.
However, the last-named is still in with a chance at the trainers' title and his runner – Buxted Flyer – has to be of interest, especially as he is quite an expensive purchase (160,000gns) for new owners to the yard and is more speedily-bred than most in their ownership.
Well-bred Balding newcomer but Bob the one to beat
Division two of the same novice race at 13:12 sees Balding unleash another fascinating Juddmonte-owned juvenile onto the track - hot on the heels of Enable's son Entrust making a winning debut for the Gosdens at Doncaster, it's the turn of her half-sister Entitle to have a runner: Consortium.
His half-brother Accredit was beaten on debut at Sandown but soon made up into a smart juvenile last season, so a good run should be expected for all there is a good standard to aim at.
Divine Rhythm was a promising third at Yarmouth, and represents a Haggas yard with the 'Hot Trainer' flag, while Hot Port shaped well when not unduly punished at Sandown last month.
However, the pick of the form is held by the Ed Walker-trained Space Bob who did as well as he did to finish second on debut at Nottingham a fortnight ago considering how badly he missed the kick. He leads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and this close relation to the Queen Anne hero Ten Bob Tony can break his maiden tag.
Something to learn from Princeton
As it's Breeders' Cup week, let's stick with the Flat and switch to Punchestown where there are a couple of interesting maidens, including (at least) one horse with a topical link to the American spectacle.
It's not quite Kentucky, but a chance to visit Santa is on offer in the Win A Trip To Lapland At Punchestown On Sun 22 November Maiden at 14:05, where Nonsense sets the standard on form.
The best of Nonsense's siblings, Valiant Prince, was a Meydan regular but didn't run at the Breeders' Cup, unlike Princeton's sister Lake Victoria whose six wins included an odds-on success in the 2024 Juvenile Fillies' Turf.
Lake Victoria followed in her dam Quiet Reflection's footsteps when making a winning debut and it would be no surprise if Princeton was sharp enough to make a winning debut.
There are plenty of other links to Keeneland, with Imposing's dam The Tooth Fairy being a sister to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Found, and stablemate Oklamhoma's half-brother Wingspan finishing fifth in that race in 2024. But none have the links of Princeton who might just be clued up enough to teach his rivals a lesson first time out.
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