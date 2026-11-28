Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Sunday.

Skerry Hill can make it six for Elliott in Royal Bond

Another excellent Sunday card in Ireland, this time at Fairyhouse, with the Grade 2 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (13:30) serving as an appetiser for the two Grade 1 contests on the card. The Royal Bond was a Grade 1 itself until fairly recently and there is certainly potential for some of this year’s field to progress to the top novice hurdles later in the season. Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have won all bar one of the last dozen renewals of this contest and they should have a big say again. Elliott has won this with Mengli Khan, Envoi Allen, Ballyadam, Farren Glory and last year with Koktail Brut and can come out on top again, this time with the unbeaten Skerry Hill for owner Ronnie Bartlett. He’s still a work in progress but looks to have bags of potential, having won a point and both his bumpers last season, at Down Royal and Ayr, before a facile debut win over hurdles back at Down Royal a month ago. Winning the same race which both Envoi Allen and Ballyadam took before following up here, Skerry Hill bolted up by 32 lengths at Down Royal, travelling strongly as he made the running and winning hard held. His jumping could do with some brushing up, but he clearly has plenty of ability and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with further improvement to come. Elliott’s other entry Huntin Boots won here on Saturday and Skerry Hill’s main danger could be Mullins’ Magnifico Conti who is pitched straight into this company on his stable debut after winning a race for newcomers at Auteuil in February.

Love Me Tender improving all the time

Elliott is going for a tenth win in the Drinmore Novice Chase (14:00), Romeo Coolio being his latest winner twelve months ago, and he has three chances this year. Pick of his trio is probably Ballyfad who was twice placed in Grade 1 company as a novice hurdler last term, including when third in the Mersey at Aintree behind the Dan Skelton pair Bossman Jack and Soldier Reeves who have both advertised that form in recent weeks. While Ballyfad found Gigginstown’s other runner Storm Heart too good on his chasing debut here earlier in the month, that was a promising start, and the run should have brought him on. However, ‘Hot Trainer’ Mullins is going to be hard to beat here. His Galway Plate winner King Alexander takes his chance just before his eligibility for novice chases expires, an opportunity which the stable exploited successfully with future dual Grand National hero I Am Maximus in this race three years ago. But Paul Townend’s mount was never better than mid-division in the Kerry National last time and stablemate Love Me Tender looks a stronger candidate with Harry Cobden on duty for J. P. McManus. The five-year-old didn’t progress as expected over hurdles but has looked a different proposition over fences this season, quickly making up into a smart novice. After finishing fourth on his chasing debut at the Galway Festival, Love Me Tender jumped much better on the way to an impressive win at Listowel next time and was then most dominant when following up in a Grade 3 novice at Cork early this month, going with enthusiasm in front and drawing clear to win by 15 lengths. With more improvement to come and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he looks well up to winning in this higher grade. Teahupoo can make history in Hatton’s Grace

Elliott is responsible for four of the six declared runners in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (14:30) but all eyes will be on Jack Kennedy’s mount Teahupoo who is bidding to become the first horse to win this Grade 1 four times, a record which naturally earns him the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag here. Teahupoo might have been going for a fifth win in the race, but he found Lossiemouth too good in 2024 – no disgrace in that, of course. He’s in select company as Limestone Lad and the mares Solerina, Apple’s Jade and Honeysuckle are the others to have won three Hatton’s Graces. Honeysuckle was odds on to win it for a fourth time in 2022 but that was when she met with the first defeat of her career, finishing only third as Teahupoo caused a surprise as the 20/1 winner. He defeated another odds-on shot, Impaire Et Passe, a year later before winning the Stayers’ Hurdle later that season, while twelve months ago Teahupoo just held on in a thriller for his third Hatton’s Grace, having just a nose to spare from another Mullins challenger Ballyburn. Mullins supplies Teahupoo’s biggest danger again this year as Jimmy du Seuil finished a place in front of Teahupoo when they last ran, the pair filling the places behind Bob Olinger in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown in April. Teahupoo was a bit too lit up in first-time blinkers that day and while Jimmy du Seuil looks a big threat again, Teahupoo has an excellent record fresh, is bound to have been primed for this and has the headgear left off this time. Stablemate Wodhooh deserves a mention too, the prolific mare very much in the mix on ratings in receipt of her sex allowance.