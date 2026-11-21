Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on the John Durkan card at Punchestown.

Outlaw can outclass rivals

Oldschool Outlaw has to give upwards of 7lb to her six rivals in the listed Grabel Mares Hurdle at Punchestown (14:00) but she looks to have a distinct class edge over the rest, and she still emerges top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings on these terms. Trained by Gordon Elliott for J. P. McManus, Oldschool Outlaw only had four starts over hurdles last season and won the first two of them in the manner of a smart prospect. After upsetting the odds-on Bambino Fever, winner of the previous season’s Champion Bumper, on her hurdling debut at Naas, Oldschool Outlaw followed up with an easy Grade 3 victory in the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Faring best of the Irish, she then ran a still better race in defeat at the Cheltenham Festival when just over a length second to outsider White Noise in a big field for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. She emerged with plenty of credit, too, with the winner gone beyond recall by the time she hit full stride from further back. As a result, Oldschool Outlaw was sent off favourite for the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April but didn’t show her true form, finishing only fifth to Zanoosh (more on her below). This looks a good opportunity for Oldschool Outlaw to get her new campaign off to a winning start.

Murphy holds key to Grade 2 novice chase

There have been some famous names among the winners of Punchestown’s Craddockstown Novice Chase (14:30), including Limestone Lad, Moscow Flyer, Sizing Europe and Sizing John. More recent winners of the Grade 2 contest over two miles haven’t hit such heights, it has to be said, though Gordon Elliott’s record is worth highlighting, having won four of the last six renewals. Elliott is represented this year by Kainsbourg who has shown promise on his last couple of runs over fences, but it looks as though Colm Murphy has the key to this contest with two leading contenders. One of those is the mare Zanoosh, the only one in the field making her chasing debut. She really thrived last season, running up a five-timer which culminated in that Grade 1 novice win at Fairyhouse noted above. Having beaten the best novices of her own sex, she was only beaten by a stronger stayer over three miles when runner-up to Le Frimeur at Punchestown. Zanoosh is much respected back down in trip, but her stablemate Lovely Hurling already sets a high standard over fences despite finding one too good so far in each of his three chases last season. He bumped into the likes of Kopek des Bordes and Kargese in beginners chases before his best effort when going down to the odds-on Jacob’s Ladder in the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan on his final start last term. Open to further improvement, he can open his account over fences now.

Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File set to clash again

Last year’s one-two can dominate John Durkan again

The John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (15:00) has become the race where Willie Mullins launches the campaigns of many of his big guns over fences. But while there will be other targets for some of his top chasers further down the line, he has dominated this Grade 1 in recent seasons, winning ten of the last thirteen renewals. Henry de Bromhead is the only trainer to take him on this year, doing so with the mare The Big Westerner, though her task looks a stiff one against no fewer than nine from Closutton, including some top-notchers. Last year’s contest was dominated by Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File, and they look the pair to concentrate on again, being the top two in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Having established a clear lead, Gaelic Warrior was narrowly headed by Fact To File going to the last twelve months ago but battled back to get the verdict by a neck as they pulled a long way clear of the rest. Gaelic Warrior went on to still better things in the spring, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup and then slamming Fact To File by 26 lengths in the Punchestown Gold Cup, comprehensively turning the tables on his stablemate who had beaten him in the Irish Gold Cup in February. Both have the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, but Gaelic Warrior looks the one to beat again. Others beginning their campaigns here include I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett, winners of the last three Grand Nationals between them, but their focus will be on Aintree once again later in the season. It will be interesting to see how some of Mullins’ top novices from last season shape here, though, and pick of those could be Patrick Mullins’ mount Final Demand, second past the post in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham to the reopposing Kitzbuhel before his disqualification for testing positive for a prohibited substance. He could have more to offer this season.