Timeform Daily View - Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of things to note on Sunday at Cheltenham and Navan.

Wolf Rayet sets a good standard

Samuel Drinkwater recorded his second win of the season recently and there could be another one to come with Wolf Rayet, who is 13lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the opening mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle (12:50) on his return to action. He hit the frame in his first three starts over hurdles last season, finishing in and around some useful types, and he was far from disgraced at big odds in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Wolf Rayet was suited by a strong pace in a big field on that occasion, and advanced his form further when finishing fourth in another Grade 1 at Aintree on his final start, given a patient ride and passing tired horses in the closing stages. This represents a drop in class on his return to action and, though there are less exposed types in this field, he does set a solid standard for them to aim at.

With Nolimit open to significant improvement

With Nolimit developed into one of the best bumper performers around last season, not landing a blow in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, but he reversed that form with several when winning at the Punchestown Festival. He displayed an excellent attitude on that occasion, but also plenty of ability, and he made an authoritative start over hurdles on his return at Down Royal recently. The bare form is nothing to shout about, but he did enough to suggest he has a bright future in this sphere also, and he’s well worth his place in this field. Gordon Elliott has farmed the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle (13:15) in recent years, successful in eight of the last 10 runnings, and With Nolimit has the potential to take a big step forward quickly up in grade – he has the Timeform ‘Large P’ attached to his rating. Unexposed Let It Rain on a good mark

Let It Rain is lightly raced for a seven-year-old, showing smart form when winning a couple of bumpers, and she started favourite for the ultra-competitive William Hill Hurdle on her second start last season. The ground was very testing that day, however, and it clearly didn’t suit her, the race turning into a real slog which she couldn’t handle. She quickly put that flop behind her when confirming herself well handicapped at Stratford when last seen in March, less extreme conditions suiting her well and building on the promise of her Ascot reappearance. That race looked a solid one for the grade and a subsequent 6lb rise in the weights leaves her on an attractive mark. Let It Rain represents a yard who will have her primed for this prize on her return and she remains one to be very positive about this season.