Timeform Daily View - Sunday preview and tips

Mwabani out for Horses To Follow

The debut online-only iteration of our popular Horses To Follow publication launched this week and a fairly popular theme throughout was the selection of horses who cut their teeth in Junior “National Hunt” Hurdle events last season.

Even if they won one or more of those events they retain their novice status the following campaign and such grounding could be a vital edge against those who are tackling hurdles for the first time.

Mwabani is in the 50 and while the four-year-old son of Masked Marvel didn’t manage to win one of those aforementioned Junior “National Hunt” Hurdle events in the last campaign he was runner-up in three of them and that experience can stand him in good stead this season.

Selected in the 50 with the possibility of going novice chasing in mind, he starts off in the DragonBet / EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow (14:37) on Sunday and he could well put his experience to good use against four hurdling debutants and one who has had just the one run over timber (finished last).

Jane Williams’ horses have been looking to need a run which is one concern, but this horse might well get away with it in this company on his way to a fruitful season.