Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Saturday.
Who will lay down a Champion Hurdle building block?
The Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle (14:00) has a new sponsor this year – construction company Bowmer + Kirkland – and it sees 'Horse In Focus' Alexei – who was fourth in last season's Champion Hurdle despite making a hash of the last - looking to build on a smooth defeat of Mange Tout on his reappearance at Aintree earlier this month.
Main rival Mydaddypaddy, meanwhile, bids to underpin a very promising novice season which culminated – perhaps a little prematurely – with a close-up third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle where he was most effected as it got very tight between he, Sober Glory and winner Old Park Star on the run-in.
Triumph Hurdle third Minella Study also enjoyed a fine first campaign over hurdles, and it's worth noting that he started quickly last term; his would be a statement win for local trainer Adam Nicol and would lay the foundations for an exciting second season over timber.
Already proven in this company, though, is Golden Ace who profited from the jumping woes of Constitution Hill and The New Lion when winning this race 12 months ago. She had found herself in a similar position the previous March when picking up the Champion Hurdle trophy, but is under the radar here I feel and should strip fitter for her reappearance at Carlisle where she faded late on.
There is only 3 lb (though Mydaddypaddy has a 'small p' attached to his rating) between the big three on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings, while the pace prediction of 'very weak' suggests that this race could prove tactical. If that is the case, the value surely lies with Jeremy Scott's fine mare who could get her own way out in front.
Another dress Rehearsal for Il Est Francais?
With Harry Skelton up at Gosforth Park primarily for the ride on Mydaddypaddy, you may find that there's a bit more value in the price of any of the yard's winners elsewhere; there are certainly enough to choose from (24 Saturday entries across four courses – give the office staff a raise!)
But Harry's presence in the northeast means he gets to have a second sit on Il Est Francais in a race environment as the former Tom George inmate has his second start for the yard in the SES Engineering Powering Past The Rehearsal Handicap Chase (13:25). The first was quiet – a hunt around at the back of the field over two and a half miles at Ffos Las – and while this looks more suitable in terms of distance, I can't help but feel that the testing finish might not play to his strengths.
Having been second in the 2024 King George, the eight-year-old is clearly well-treated on a BHA mark of 152, but I can't help but feel that this might be another fact-finding mission, especially given the recent rain. A return to Kempton or a spring outing at Aintree might be the long-term targets.
In terms of Saturday's race, the Anthony Honeyball pair Jordans Cross and Crest Of Fortune top weight-adjusted ratings, and the yard is hitting its stride ('Hot Trainer' flag), though I think the form of the BetMGM Handicap Chase at Aintree won by Montregard is key; runner-up King Turgeon and the fifth Konfusion (last year's winner of this race now back in more suitable company after running in the Betfair Chase last weekend) offer value alternatives at double-figure prices.
Wendigo clear on Coral Gold Cup ratings
A 'Horse In Focus', 4lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings, who has won at the track, is in form and represents a yard that won the race with a similar, second-season chaser (Datsalrightgino) in 2023.
I think that's called ticking the Timeform boxes in style, so the fact that the Jamie Snowden-trained Wendigo is widely available at 4/1 for the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (15:00) a the time of writing means that he must be top of my shortlist, despite a long-held belief that Road To Home – who will now be ridden by Sportinglife columnist Patrick Mullins, fresh from his own John Durkan win – will go very close for a stable that is rapidly starting to fire on all cylinders.
Earlier on the card, the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (registered and remembered by oldies like me as The Gerry Feilden) at 14:20 sees Idaho Sun put his lofty reputation on the line; the early betting suggests that he will make a mockery of his BHA mark of 142, however Timeform weight-adjusted ratings suggest it could be a more tightly-run affair.
Harry Fry's potential flagbearer is only 1 lb clear of Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine White Noise, a 'Horse In Focus' who is likely to strip much fitter for her reappearance run at Sandown earlier this month.
Her yard has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, she herself has the 'Horses For Courses' flag thanks to a course win and great record going left-handed, and a strongly-run two miles looks ideal. She remains the value at around 14/1.
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