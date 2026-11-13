Timeform Daily View - Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of things to note on Saturday at Cheltenham.

James Owen has another strong chance in Triumph trial

James Owen has won two of the last three renewals of the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (13:10), including with East India Dock, who went on to finish third in the Triumph Hurdle itself, and the same connections’ have a very interesting runner in this year’s edition. Charles Darnay was a near-useful performer on the Flat this year, both of his wins coming on the all-weather at up to a mile and a half, and he made an excellent impression when making a winning start in this sphere in a listed event at Wetherby a fortnight ago. He beat a promising sort with something to spare that day, overcoming inexperience and bad jumps to his left early on, but gradually warming up to the task, making eye-catching headway out wide from three out. Charles Darnay was well in command on the run-in and, with improvement almost certain, he looks the one to beat moving into graded company with the stiff nature of this track sure to suit.

An excellent early-season match at Cheltenham

It looks a cracking renewal of the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (13:45) which sees an early-season match between Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Old Park Star and Kabral du Mathan. The latter made an impressive start to life over fences at Perth last month, typical of one from the Dan Skelton yard, jumping with aplomb and having plenty in hand. He has the Timeform ‘Large P’ attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to significant improvement, and he’s clearly an exciting prospect. Whether he’s as exciting as Old Park Star I’m not so sure, however. Old Park Star was one of the best novices around over hurdles last season, but has the physique and jumping style to develop into an even better chaser. This will be a tough introduction, while he also could do with a bit more cut in the ground, but he has the best form over hurdles in this field, and his potential remains very high; he’s expected to strengthen his position at the head of the ante-post betting for the Arkle.

Blueking d’Oroux well treated starting out for Skelton

It looks a typically competitive renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (14:20), but Blueking d’Oroux looks very interesting having his first start for Dan Skelton. He was smart over hurdles, winning a couple of Grade 2s, and he progressed well over fences last season for Paul Nicholls. Blueking d’Oroux was turned over at prohibitive odds on his return and debut in this sphere last season, but built on that promise when opening his account in the Grade 2 Rising Stars Novices’ Chase at Wincanton. That remains his only win over fences, but he showed much improved form when beaten a neck on his handicap debut in this sphere at Kempton and ran to a similar level when runner-up to the very promising Koktail Divin in the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final start. Several in the same ownership have made winning starts since switching to Dan Skelton and Blueking d’Oroux has likely had this as his main early-season target given the prowess of his trainer. He’s potentially well handicapped up 7lb from his last handicap start – he’s 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and he makes plenty of appeal starting out for the leading yard in Britain.