Timeform Daily View - Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of two things to note on Saturday.

I’m The One well worth another chance

I’m The One made a great impression when making a winning debut at Newbury in April, looking a really good prospect as she stretched six lengths clear of her opposition and immediately finding herself prominent for the Oaks betting. That form didn’t really work out, however, but she did improve a chunk to finish runner-up to Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks next time, a lack of experience evident on the day, while the track also didn’t appear to suit. It was disappointing that she wasn’t able to land the odds after a break back in novice company at Southwell recently, not even matching her debut form on that occasion, but that run may have been needed more than expected. She’s the type physically to go on improving with racing, though, and she stands out at the weights moving back into listed company in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes (14:45) – she’s 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and could hardly be in better hands.

Alfred Wincham looks well treated in the November Handicap

It looks another competitive renewal of the Virgin Bet November Handicap (15:25) which looks set to be again run on ground softer than good, and conditions will be perfect for Timeform top-rated Alfred Wincham. He was a cheap purchase (4,000 guineas) after not making the track for Godolphin, but he won a bumper on debut for Anthony McCann at Down Royal in May, and new connections went to £80,000 to acquire his services soon after. Alfred Wincham also made a winning start on the Flat for this yard, too, displaying a nice turn of foot dropped to a mile and a half, and he shaped well on his next two starts, including over this course and distance when splitting a pair of three-year-olds. It was his latest start at York which stands out, though, moving through that race like a horse well ahead of his mark racing on soft ground for the first time. It isn’t often you see horses win handicaps at York in such a manner, bounding clear in the final furlong, and a subsequent 13lb rise in the weights could prove lenient. Indeed, he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while also having the 'small p' attached to his rating, highlighting he's open to further improvement, and he has the right sort of profile for a race of this nature.