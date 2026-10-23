Timeform Daily View - Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Saturday.

Side with well-handicapped Irish raider Rockonliam is really on the progressive path, winning his last three starts, with the last two both over fences, and he looks one in the William Hill Epic Boosts Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (13:10).

He made a seamless transition to hurdles at Wexford in June, well on top in a race which was dominated by chasing debutants, and he proved his versatility trip wise when following up at the same course over three miles and a furlong in August. That was a clear career-best effort in a race which produced a good timefigure, and once more he impressed with how fluently he travelled and jumped under a patient ride. Henry de Bromhead and this rider won this race 12 months ago and a revised mark of 129 still looks very workable.

Aidan O’Brien well represented in Futurity Noble Exhibit is bred to come into his own over longer trips next season, but he’s looked a very promising colt since making his debut in only August, and looks the ideal sort for the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes (13:30).

He built on the promise of that run when opening his account by seven lengths at Punchestown a few weeks later, relishing the step up to a mile, powering clear in the manner of one who is destined for better things. Noble Exhibit proved that when landing the odds in the Beresford Stakes, taking the step up into Group 2 company in his stride, allowed an easy time of things in front but leaving the firm impression there was more in the tank if required. He stands out on Timeform ratings and, representing a yard that often target this race, he makes plenty of appeal.

Bengal Tiger a ratings choice It may not be the deepest renewal of the William Hill Remembering Sue Wright Prospect Stakes (14:05), but Bengal Tiger very much stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Indeed, he’s 7lb clear of his nearest rival following his 12-length romp at Naas this month in a race which the visual performance was backed up by the timefigure. He started at cramped odds, not having much to beat, but he routed his rivals in the style of a smart prospect, making all of the running, but really extending in the final furlong. This step up into listed company is well within his compass and he has a pedigree to go on progressing for a while yet – he’s out of a sister to Kingsbarns who won the Racing Post Trophy at this meeting.