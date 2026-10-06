Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Aimeric can take upper hand in Sedgefield rivalry

Sedgefield’s handicap hurdle over twenty-one furlongs (15:20) will see the third consecutive meeting between Aimeric and William Yeats, representing Jennie Candlish and Sam England respectively. The pair are closely matched judged on their previous encounters at the track over a slightly shorter trip, with the score between them standing at one apiece. William Yeats drew first blood in August when beating Aimeric by a length and a half, though he carried the runner-up across the track as the pair pulled clear, earning his rider a two-day suspension. When they met again the following month, Aimeric was weighted to turn the tables and duly did so to the tune of a length, challenging at the last and gradually asserting to earn the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, the pair pulling even further clear than in their first meeting. A son of Frankel, Aimeric had useful form on the Flat and was placed in listed races for both his previous trainers, Roger Varian and Karl Burke. It took him a while to get going over hurdles, but he’s going the right way now and remains well-in judged on his Flat form. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can make the score two-one in his favour in his rivalry with William Yeats.

Get Outta Here to benefit from longer trip

David Menuisier ended a barren spell with a couple of winners towards the end of last month but he had gone close to ending that losing run earlier in September with a good second from Get Outta Here at Windsor which earned the gelding the ‘Sectional Timing’ flag as well as the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Get Outta Here looked one to keep firmly on side when getting off the mark on his handicap debut at Lingfield in May under no more than hand riding. While unsuccessful since, he has been placed in three of his last four starts and was unlucky to be beaten a nose at Goodwood on his next outing. He found one too good again at Windsor last time but did well to run Luzon Heights to a neck. After one of his usual tardy starts, Get Outta Here had to come from well back in a modestly-run race but shaped well in making up the ground and that suggests he may well benefit from going the extra two furlongs in this contest at Nottingham (15:59). Arc winner Alpinista’s sister in action at Kempton

Some of the best-bred yearlings will be going through the ring at Tattersalls this week and this time two years ago Amo Racing made headlines when purchasing four of the top six lots at Book 1 of the sale for a total of more than 14 million guineas. Three of those purchases have yet to win a race but there has been more encouragement from Frankel filly Alpinara who had cost 2.5 million. As a sister to Arc winner Alpinista who didn’t bloom fully until she was five, Alpinara was never going to be quick to start repaying her purchase price and that’s probably something she won’t do properly until next season, all being well. Put into training with Alpinista’s trainer Sir Mark Prescott, who has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, Alpinara finished down the field at Newbury on her sole start at two but proved a different proposition when returning at Doncaster in June for a maiden over a mile and a half. While clearly still far from the finished product, Alpinara travelled well and ran out a clear-cut winner from Brunhilde and Green Area who have both won since. With further improvement to come and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she’s capable of defying a penalty in this fillies’ novice (18:30).