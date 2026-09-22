Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Yorkshire one-two at Goodwood?

Two of the six runners declared for the listed contest on Goodwood’s card, the Foundation Stakes (15:15) make the journey down from Yorkshire, with Boiling Point and Naqeeb representing Karl Burke and Julie Camacho respectively. The pair are old rivals, having met twice at Goodwood already this year. In fact, they fought out a close finish to a similar event, the Festival Stakes, over course and distance in May when Boiling Point came out on top by a short head. Importantly, though, Boiling Point was in receipt of 3 lb from Naqeeb on that occasion, whereas this time he has to give 3 lb to that rival which makes Naqeeb top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Neither seemed suited by the soft ground when they last met at Goodwood in last month’s Celebration Mile won by Zavateri in which Naqeeb was fifth and Boiling Point sixth, both performing some way below their smart best, but conditions should be more in their favour now. Both were in winning form this time last year, as Boiling Point won the Cambridgeshire while Naqeeb caused an upset in this very race, at 33/1 getting the better of the first two in the betting Ancient Wisdom and Saddadd. Naqeeb’ solid course-and-distance record – he was also runner-up in the Chesterfield Cup Handicap at Glorious Goodwood last year – gives him the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag and he can win this again.

Tamarind Bay going from strength to strength

Despite being remote from his West Wales base, ‘Hot Trainer’ Mickey Bowen has an excellent record with the runners he sends on the long journey to Perth, having a 30% strike-rate there, while Cartmel is the only track where he has saddled more winners. The journey won’t be quite so long in future, however, with news that Bowen is to relocate his training operation to Worcestershire in due course. The trainer has four runners at Perth on Wednesday, notably Tamarind Bay in the handicap chase over just short of three miles (15:57). The six-year-old only began his chasing career in June but has quickly made into a much better chaser than he was a hurdler, showing useful form. Tamarind Bay has won three of his four starts, successful at Stratford, Uttoxeter and Bangor, and looked the likeliest winner of his other start, at Perth in August, when unseating three out. He exploited the same mark as at Perth when running out an emphatic winner at Bangor last time, beating another thriving six-year-old Thickthorn Tom by four lengths with something to spare. That earned Tamarind Bay the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with further improvement to come he can emulate stablemate Statuario who won this race last year.

Galway Plate form tested in Kerry National

Several of the Kerry National (16:15) field at Listowel contested the Galway Plate eight weeks ago, among them four of the first five home, including King Alexander who beat Conyers Hill by half a length. King Alexander, who is owned by John Neocleous, whose colours were also carried to victory recently by Highwayman in the St Leger, is one of six declared runners for Willie Mullins, though King Alexander will be attempting to complete a double last achieved by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Life of A Lord in 1995. That form could well be turned round this time, and the one who appeals most is Nowwhatdoyouthink who was fourth at Galway, beaten just under four lengths, and is now 6 lb better off with the winner. Gordon Elliott ran four in the Galway Plate and Nowwhatdoyouthink, partnered by Jack Kennedy, performed much the best of them on what was his debut for the yard. Travelling smoothly in touch, he held every chance from early on the run-in until late on. Previously with Ray Hackett, for whom he finished third to his now stablemate Western Fold in the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival, Nowwhatdoyouthink heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here. He shaped as if ahead of his mark at Galway and can prove it back at three miles at a track that should suit his style of racing better.