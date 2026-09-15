Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Backing Blanco for in-form Appleby

Charlie Appleby is absolutely flying. Ticking along at a 46% strike-rate for the last fortnight, the Godolphin handler won the two big juvenile races at the St Leger meeting with Musical Times and Desert Castle, who were both tremendously impressive, while stable flagbearer Notable Speech flew the flag in Canada with victory in the Woodbine Mile at the weekend. He was even one from two at Irish Champions Weekend thanks to Arabian Crown, so with everything Appleby touching turning to gold all eyes are on Cerro Blanco in the Listed Trainor Stone & Tile Fortune Stakes at Sandown (15:30) on Wednesday. The son of Wootton Bassett actually has six ahead of him in the Timeform ratings for this race, but with the small ‘p’ attached to his rating more is expected from this unexposed three-year-old who has caught the eye in three career starts to date. With all of his three runs so far coming over seven furlongs, the step up to a mile looks key in this race as he is very much bred for it and the likelihood of further improvement at the trip tips the scales in his favour. While top-rated Room Service is respected for Jamie Osborne, he looks less likely to enjoy the extra furlong and Cerro Blanco is taken to fulfil some of his considerable potential for his red-hot yard.

Roku and roll at Beverley

Bayside Boy won the aforementioned Fortune Stakes back in 2022 and the Ballylinch Stud stallion is having a tremendous year with his offspring. There isn’t a stallion in the UK and Ireland that has a better strike-rate with their progeny in 2026 (that has had 75 runners or more) and Bayside Boy has produced some excellent two-year-olds in the shape of the unbeaten Arapaho Gold (runs in the Mill Reef this weekend) and Sale Shark who both won pattern races at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. At Beverley on Wednesday a couple more Bayside Boy juveniles are on show; Emerald Bay in the nursery at 14:43 and Roku Nana in the EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (16:50) over the extended seven furlongs. Roku Nana ran a race full of promise on debut at Goodwood at the end of August, Roger Varian’s filly finishing third over a mile after running green and that form makes her top-rated here with a ‘p’ next to her number, as well. The slight drop in trip by half a furlong looks no bother to her and with the Varian stable remaining in very good form she can land yet another race for her thriving sire.

Fairy looks magic at Yarmouth