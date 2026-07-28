Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Another Molecomb for the Hannon stable?

Richard Hannon senior won four editions of the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood (15:35), a post-World War II record, starting with that speedy filly Risky in 1993, also winner of that year’s Queen Mary Stakes and Weatherbys Super Sprint. His son has kept up the good work, winning two recent editions, and Richard Hannon junior, who has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, has a leading contender for this year’s Molecomb with Pershaada, a filly like his 2022 winner Trillium. The Middleham Park-owned Pershaada evidently had something of a reputation in the spring as she was sent off at short odds for her first two starts on the all-weather but was beaten both times. But she has improved with each run and got off the mark in a novice at Goodwood in May so has proven she can handle the track. Although unfancied at 33/1 for the Queen Mary, she improved again in finishing fourth behind Victorious from her high draw and it’s encouraging that both fillies that have run among the first five home from that race have gone on to win in listed company. One of those is Crownbreaker, just behind her in fifth at Ascot, who has won since at Deauville and looks her main danger. However, with her fillies’ allowance, Pershaada is 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in an open race and can give her stable another win in this Group 3. Can Bow Echo complete same treble as Frankel?

With twelve runners declared, this year’s Sussex Stakes (16:10) could be contested by the biggest field since the same number lined up in 2005, though last year’s shock winner Qirat and Lake Forest are doubly declared in Tuesday’s Lennox Stakes. The first double-figure field for ten years looks assured though, so three-year-old Bow Echo faces no shortage of rivals threatening his unbeaten status. He’ll certainly face a bigger field than Frankel in 2011 who had just three to beat, though they included top-class older colt Canford Cliffs, when he completed the treble of the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes. Bow Echo will be attempting to be the first colt since Frankel to complete the same treble. Like Frankel, Bow Echo made a much bigger impression when winning at Newmarket than when following up at Royal Ascot. He quickened away impressively to beat Gstaad, his main rival again here, by nearly three lengths in the 2000 Guineas which looks a fairer reflection of their relative merits than when getting the better of the same rival by just a short head in the St James’s Palace. But Bow Echo did very well in the circumstances at Ascot to win at all in a race that didn’t go his way, getting hampered early on and forced wider than ideal into the straight, therefore earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Still with the potential to do better, he’s 7 lb clear of Gstaad in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while the Queen Anne third Opera Ballo is the pick of the older brigade who look up against it taking on a top-class three-year-old. Elliott going for sixth Galway Plate

It’s ten years since Gordon Elliott won his first Galway Plate (18:40) with Lord Scoundrel and he has now won five of the last ten editions, including last year’s race with Western Fold. Reigning Irish champion and Elliott’s stable jockey Jack Kennedy, on the other hand, has yet to win a Galway Plate, going closest two years ago when beaten a length into third on Zanahiyr. Elliott has four chances in this year’s race, and while Kennedy could presumably have ridden one of the stable’s other runners with which he was more familiar, such as Three Card Brag who was his mount in last year’s race, it’s interesting that he has opted to ride Nowwhatdoyouthink who will be making his first start for Elliott, resulting in him getting the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag. Nowwhatdoyouthink did very well as a novice chaser for his previous trainer Ray Hackett, winning a Grade 3 at Cork in April and then seeming to excel himself at the Punchestown Festival later that month when finishing third to none other than Western Fold in the Champion Novice Chase. It’s possible to pick holes in that form which hasn’t been tested since, but Nowwhatdoyouthink has been given a potentially lenient mark for what will be his first handicap and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while his new trainer’s record in the race is second to none.